“If I were a manager in an alternative world” – Dimitar Berbatov names 4 players Manchester United should sign to mark beginning of new era

Former striker Dimitar Berbatov has named a four-man transfer wishlist he would go after if he were manager of Manchester United.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season despite spending heavily in the summer of 2021.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane last summer, but neither has played with the consistency their price tag demands.

The club is in dire need of sweeping changes as several players continue to put in below par displays despite a managerial change.

Berbatov, who had a successful spell at Old Trafford, revealed his four-man shortlist to make Manchester United competitive again.

The former Bulgarian ace revealed that the club should sign either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe to add more goals to the team.

"I will say, for a striker, and this is pretty much impossible to happen, but if I were a manager in an alternative world, I would try to sign Haaland or Mbappe. One of those two players for the striker position, you know, because I like to watch them," Berbatov told Betfair (via the Daily Star).

United’s midfield has also been porous at times, and Berbatov raved about how Marco Verratti would be the ideal fit:

“In the midfield, I would probably go for Verratti as well. I like Marco Verratti. I just think he's unbelievable on the ball with everything he's doing," he added.

Berbatov also spoke highly about Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. He claimed the German is aggressive and is good on the ball, saying:

"And at centre-back, obviously, I have a bit of difficulty here, but they do need to send a centre-back, United. They have five players for that position, and still things are not going quite well. [I will say] Rudiger because I'm concentrated on him. But he, based on his performances, is a good fit, honestly. He's aggressive. He's good on the ball, so he can be a good choice."

Manchester United need a summer overhaul to move forward

Manchester United have struggled to compete with the teams above them in the league table.

The difference in quality between the Red Devils and Manchester City was evident last Sunday in the derby.

Although the results under Ralf Rangnick have not been bad, the club are not where they should be in the Premier League table.

Before signing new players in the summer, however, United will need to hire a top manager with a clear ideology on the pitch and ruthlessness off it.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava