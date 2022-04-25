“If I was the manager I’d be saying, ‘Don’t do it again’" – Danny Murphy hits out at Arsenal star for ‘losing the plot’ during win over Manchester United

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has lamented Aaron Ramsdale's celebrations following Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

The English shot-stopper has shown his emotions during the Gunners' games throughout the season. He did so once again in the Premier League game against Manchester United on April 23 at the Emirates.

With the game sitting at 2-1 in favor of Arsenal, Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the second-half of a thrilling affair. Nuno Tavares was adjudged to have handled the ball from a corner kick.

Fernandes stepped up to take it, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly rejecting the chance to take the spot-kick.

The Portuguese midfielder then placed a disappointing effort against the post of which Ramsdale then wildly celebrated.

His side went on to win 3-1 but Murphy has criticised Ramsdale for his celebrations during the tense moment.

He told talkSPORT (via Metro):

"I always think when you’re getting too emotionally involved you’re detracting from your own performance."

He then touched on a game between the two sides in 2004. Back then, former Gunners centre-back Martin Keown wildly celebrated Red Devils legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy's missed penalty.

He continued:

"When you start getting to the Martin Keown in [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy’s face or Ramsdale jumping out [against United], I think you’re losing the plot a little bit. It’s all a bit for fans. I understand it. If I was his manager I’d be saying, 'Don’t do that again'."

Ramsdale will be vying with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a starting berth for Gareth Southgate's England national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Murphy feels that Pickford's ability to keep emotions at a low is why he will continue to be England's no.1 over Ramsdale.

He concluded:

"The best example of reining that emotional aspect of his football is [Jordan] Pickford, that’s why he’s still England No.1. If Ramsdale’s got sights on taking over from Pickford at some point… there’s nothing wrong with passion and if you save the penalty I’d understand it. But he didn’t save it."

Was Aaron Ramsdale wrong to celebrate Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty in Arsenal's victory over Manchester United?

The 23-year-old has been a popular figure around the Emirates Stadium for his personality and motivational characteristics.

So much so that Arsenal's YouTube channel have released a compilation of Aaron Ramsdale depicting his best moments.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Aaron Ramsdale really enjoyed the win against Manchester United yesterday. Aaron Ramsdale really enjoyed the win against Manchester United yesterday. 😂❤️ #afc https://t.co/TM194Ac1ZN

Players can get too emotionally invested in situations, but as Murphy has alluded to, fans love the passion shown by their players.

In this situation, it did seem a little disrespectful to celebrate the manner Ramsdale did given the low Manchester United players have been experiencing.

However, the two sides' rivalry of years gone past would have suited the contentious moment. It added to what was an entertaining clash between the two Premier League giants.

