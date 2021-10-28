"If I am Ole, I would be disgusted with it" - Steve Nicol slams Sir Alex for showing up at Manchester United training ground

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has criticised Sir Alex Ferguson for visiting Manchester United's training ground after the Red Devils' 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Ferguson, who is part of Manchester United's board, reportedly turned up at Carrington to address the squad after their heavy defeat. Considering the timing of Ferguson's visit, Nicol believes it was disrespectful to the club's current manager, Ole Gunner Solskjaer. Nicol explained in this regard:

“I absolutely hate the fact that Ferguson is at Carrington. That’s horrible, that looks really bad on the manager. That’s almost like the teacher coming to remind the pupil of what to do; I think it’s bad timing".

"If Fergie wants to go to Carrington, why not go after they’ve won three or four on the trot, which might be a while. You don't turn up when all this is going on; it makes it worse for Ole. It diminishes Ole’s role; he’s supposed to be the man."

Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United for 27 years, winning the Premier League 13 times and the Champions League twice. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time.

"If I'm Ole, I'd be disgusted with it" - Nicol on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sir Alex Ferguson(right) managed Solskjaer as a player at Manchester United.

Nicol also said that he feels Solskjaer should be more assertive as a manager. He suggested that the Norwegian is too calm, even when he has to be more stern. Nicol explained:

"Can you imagine Alex Ferguson when he was a manager at Manchester United when they were having a bad run and all of a sudden Matt Busby walks out onto the training ground - Fergie would have gone absolutely ballistic. I don’t like that at all; that smells awful. If I’m Ole, I’d be disgusted with it. If I’m Ole, and it’s me, I’ve got something to say."

"The reason Ole is in the position he is is because I don’t think Ole actually gets worked up, loses his rag, goes crazy, tells people what they should and shouldn’t be doing; because that’s what he should be doing now. He should be telling Alex and whoever sent Alex down there: 'Excuse me, we don’t need you here'."

Manchester United take on Tottenham at the weekend in what a crucial game for both sides. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows his job as manager will be on the line if his side do not return to winning ways on Saturday.

