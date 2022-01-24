"If I don't play well, they will kill me" - Jordi Alba on being 'singled out' by Barcelona critics

Following Barcelona's 1-0 away win against Deportivo Alavés, left-back Jordi Alba has candidly expressed his frustrations about the scrutinizing nature of the Spanish media.

Alba is a player who has been repeatedly criticized by the media for his lack of contributions. The 32-year-old hit back at his critics after the game, expressing his views on the regular slander. Jordi Alba told Movistar:

"I have felt singled out for many years, it is not the first time it has happened to me. I accept the criticism that there is in this circus. Criticism will always be there, I have assumed it. If I play a good game they won't talk about me. If I don't play well like the other day, I admit it, they will kill me."

Despite the regular criticism, the Spanish international has made 23 starts across all competitions for the Blaugrana this season. He is only behind teammates Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets in terms of appearances. Alba added:

"I have accepted it. I don't care because I have respect from my teammates and from all the coaching staff I've had. It seems that there are only veterans in Barcelona. There has been talk of veterans for four or five years, and I was 28, damn it. But I've always accepted it."

It was an important game for Xavi's side - as they encountered some heavy defeats at the start of this year, exiting two competitions in the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey.

The crucial three points obtained against Alavés, courtesy of a Frenkie de Jong goal, put Barcelona within reach of the Champions League spots with a game in hand. There are currently just one point between fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Alba remains an asset for Xavi's Barcelona

The immense experience that Alba brings to the team is unparalleled. Both Xavi and former boss Ronald Koeman relied heavily on his leadership qualities and output. Alba has remained a first-choice left-back with good reason.

Speaking about the team's performance after the game, manager Xavi said:

"Alba was criticized and he played a great game today. Just like Busi, Pique and Frenkie. At Barca, the shirt weighs 20 kilos more than at another club."

