“If I played for Manchester United, I’d hate coming back too” - Steven Gerrard’s savage response to Michael Owen when asked about emotional Liverpool return 

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard ended a disappointing night for himself and his Aston Villa side by roasting former Manchester United forward Michael Owen.

Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday didn't go as planned for the former midfielder. He led Aston Villa to a festive clash against his former team.

Despite their best efforts to contain the Liverpool attack, Aston Villa gave away a penalty at the 67th minute. It was put away by Mohamed Salah with ease. It was the lone goal scored in the match as Gerrard's side lost 1-0.

Interestingly, one of the most wholesome moments came during the post-match presentation. Michael Owen asked his former team-mate about his emotional return to Anfield. He talked about how he hated playing against Liverpool at Anfield. Steven Gerrard brilliantly quipped:

"If I played for Man U I'd hate coming back too!"

Despite being one of the best goalscorers for Liverpool in the Premier League, the Kop aren't really a fan of the former English international.

They haven't forgiven Owen for joining Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United in 2009. To add fuel to the fire, Manchester United ended up winning the Premier League the following season.

Liverpool continue their dominant run while Manchester United return to winning ways

Liverpool have lost just one game this season in the Premier League. It was a 3-2 defeat to West Ham United. Klopp's men have also scored the highest number of goals so far. However, they still trail Manchester City by one point.

Liverpool's rough night at Anfield ended in an unexpected win through an expected avenue. Aston Villa doubled down on Liverpool's attack to try to prevent the Reds from utilizing space in the middle. However, the Reds found a way to get past Emiliano Martinez after Tyrone Mings brought down the "Egyptian King" in the penalty box.

Manchester United, too, struggled to get hold of an off-color Norwich City. However, The Red Devils scored the only goal of the match in the 75th minute thanks to a blistering spot-kick by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have now won all their games under Ralf Rangnick in the Premier League. Furthermore, United have now won three of their last five Premier League games and currently sit in fifth spot with 27 points.

Liverpool sit in second spot with 37 points. There's just a two point gap between the top three. This implies that the subsequent matchweeks will more or less ascertain which team will claim bragging rights this season.

Manchester United will now take on Brentford on December 15. Liverpool will face Newcastle United on December 17 in the hopes of toppling Manchester City at the top of the table.

