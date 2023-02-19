"If I put him on the bench it was for a reason" - Jose Mourinho trolls Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas ahead of Kings League debut

Jose Mourinho trolled Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas. Casillas, who retired from professional football in 2020, will be making a return to the pitch to play for Kings League side '1K Football'.

Casillas' return will be against Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos' side, 'Porcinos FC'. The special attraction will be Casillas facing a penalty from Llanos.

After the announcement that Casillas will be gracing the King's League, retired and current players from across the globe congratulated the former Spanish national team captain in a video message.

Mourinho, however, trolled Casillas when he arrived on the screen. The AS Roma manager said (via GOAL):

"If I put him on the bench, it was for a reason. You have a very easy penalty."

Mourinho decided to demote Casillas to being the second goalkeeper during his last season in charge of Real Madrid. Diego Lopez was preferred as the No. 1 goalkeeper by the Portuguese manager.

Real Madrid are currently chasing Barcelona in the LaLiga title race

CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid closed the gap on Barcelona to five points with their away win against Osasuna last night. Los Blancos have played one game more than the Catalan club.

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti said (via the club's official website):

"We are doing well. We go into the game at Anfield in good shape and with all the confidence in the world. Tchouameni had stomach problems. Karim I think will be fine for that game and Kroos is back in training. Carvajal is going to play at Anfield."

Ancelotti lauded Brazilian attacker Vinicius Jr. for his eye-catching performance.

The Italian coach said:

"He had a spectacular game, as always. It was a bit more difficult in the first half, but in the second half he was on top of his game and when his opponents get tired, he turns up the intensity. He made the difference. He gave the assist for the first goal and troubled the goalkeeper several times. He had an outstanding game."

Ancelotti's team, however, will have to shift their attention from LaLiga to the UEFA Champions League for the time being. A blockbuster UEFA Champions League game is next for the Madrid giants.

