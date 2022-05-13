"If I had to put money on it" - Gary Neville comments on who will win top-four race between Arsenal and Tottenham after North London derby

Football pundit Gary Neville is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Arsenal in the race for the Premier League top four after their huge victory in the north London derby on Thursday night.

Spurs overcame the ten-man Gunners 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to close the gap on them to just one point ahead of the final two games of the season.

Manager Mikel Arteta's side came into the game on a four-game winning run but were undone by Harry Kane's double and another goal from Son Heung-min.

Rob Holding was also sent off for the visitors just 33 minutes into kick-off.

Squawka @Squawka



Spursy. Tottenham's 3-0 win against Arsenal is their biggest #NLD victory in the Premier League and their largest league win against the Gunners since 1983 (5-0).Spursy. Tottenham's 3-0 win against Arsenal is their biggest #NLD victory in the Premier League and their largest league win against the Gunners since 1983 (5-0).Spursy. 😉 https://t.co/X9HZttYNe7

Tottenham face Burnley and Norwich City in their final two games of the season, while Arsenal face Newcastle United and Everton.

Neville feels Spurs have a better chance of finishing inside the UEFA Champions League places, as the Gunners are likely to slip up again.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit said:

"I think Tottenham will beat Burnley and Arsenal will have to win their last two matches - but I'm not sure they will. Tonight was a really big blow - I might be wrong and I'm neutral between these two clubs - but I do feel now if I had to put money on it, it would be on Tottenham."

Arsenal, who haven't qualified for the UEFA Champions League for five years, face a tough game on the final day to Everton, who aren't out of the woods yet.

The Toffees are just two points clear of the bottom three, and it would be imperative for them to win to stay afloat in the English top flight.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are favourites to win both their games. Burnley aren't likely to get anything in north London, while Norwich are already relegated.

Chelsea the biggest winners after Arsenal defeat

Tottenham may have boosted their top-four hopes with an important three-pointer last night, but the real winners on the night were Chelsea.

The Blues saw the gap between them and Arsenal widen to four points after the Gunners' defeat.

Adewale Adetona @iSlimfit It’s the games that you don’t expect Arsenal to win that they always end up winning. Anyways, thank you for making our top 4 qualification easier. I guess Chelsea only needs just one point now and we are fine. It’s the games that you don’t expect Arsenal to win that they always end up winning. Anyways, thank you for making our top 4 qualification easier. I guess Chelsea only needs just one point now and we are fine.

With only two games remaining in the season, Thomas Tuchel's side will seal third place with a win over Leicester City in their penultimate game on Thursday.

Having witnessed a form slump lately, Chelsea overcame Leeds United 3-0 on Wednesday in a much-needed victory and have now received a double-boost following the Gunners' loss.

