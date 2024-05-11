“If I regret something a little bit" - Jurgen Klopp reveals what he would have changed about Liverpool's current season

Jurgen Klopp recently revealed the only regret he has from this season, which is set to be his final one with Liverpool. He said that he should've played Harvey Elliott more than he did.

Elliott has made 51 appearances across competitions this season, starting 25 of those. He has scored four goals and provided nine assists in that time. He scored an excellent goal in the Reds' 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in their last game and also provided an assist.

Ahead of Liverpool's next game at Aston Villa on Monday (May 13), Klopp was asked if he has any regrets from this season. He answered (via This Is Anfield):

“It’s not that I go back and think ‘OK, what did we all do wrong?’ But if I regret something a little bit it’s that Harvey didn’t play often enough maybe.

“Because in a very important, intense period – January, a lot of injuries – he played really good. He was probably our best player, right wing, right midfield, all these kinds of things."

He added:

“Everybody came back and he had minutes here, minutes there and he didn’t start anymore, came on, big impact. But it’s really nice that he could show that [against Tottenham].”

Elliott, 21, primarily plays as a midfielder and played in central and attacking roles for Liverpool this season. He also played as a right winger when Mohamed Salah was injured earlier this year.

Liverpool's remaining games this season and their reverse fixture results

Liverpool are likely to end this season with just the Carabao Cup. They were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup by Atalanta and Manchester United respectively. They also sit five points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League in third with just two games remaining.

The Reds will first face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday, May 13. The reverse fixture ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Merseysiders back in September. Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring in the third minute before Matty Cash scored an own goal in the 22nd minute. Mohamed Salah made it 3-0 in the 55th minute.

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in their last game of the season on May 19. Incidentally, they faced Wolves after Aston Villa in the reverse fixtures as well and came out 3-1 winners. Cody Gakpo (55'), Andrew Robertson (85'), and Hugo Bueno's own goal (90+1') completed the comeback for them after Hwang Hee-chan had scored for Wolves in the seventh minute.