“If I said everything I think, I would be in prison” - When Cristiano Ronaldo aimed sly dig at Lionel Messi winning 2014 World Cup Golden Ball

Cristiano Ronaldo aiming a dig at Lionel Messi during interviews isn't strange to see, with the Portuguese having hit out at the his eternal rival several times over the years. One such instance came in 2014 after the Argentine maestro claimed the World Cup Golden Ball.

Recall that Lionel Messi had an outstanding outing with Argentina during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner (four at the time) single-handedly led his country to the final of the tournament, recording four goals and one assist to his name in seven games.

Although Argentina lost the final to Germany 1-0 in extra time, Messi picked up the World Cup Golden Ball for his performance in the tournament. The former Barcelona maestro's triumph didn't sit well with Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese did not hide his feelings.

Speaking to Portuguese TV channel TVI, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hinted that he wasn't satisfied with Lionel Messi winning the award and joked that he'd be imprisoned if he aired his opinion on the subject. He said:

"If I said everything that I think, I would be in prison. Everyone can see, make their own judgements, the people in the world of football are intelligent."

He added:

"It would be a very interesting question for him. I cannot be honest about it. Each one does his job, each one delivers his best. Both want to be the best. For me, in my mind, I am the best."

Although Lionel Messi claimed the 2014 World Cup Golden Ball, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up winning the Ballon d'Or award that year. The Portuguese picked up the accolade after leading Real Madrid to claim their 10th Champions League crown, bagging 17 goals and five assists in 11 games.

Has the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry finally ended?

Speaking at a press conference back in September, Cristiano Ronaldo declared that his rivalry with Messi was over. The Argentine also aired a similar stand after collecting his Ballon d'Or award last month.

Considering both players' age and the fact that they now ply their trade outside of Europe, it is fair to say that their rivalry has indeed seen its end or at least the competition has died down.

Does that put an end to the GOAT debate? Absolutely not. Football is, to a significant extent, subjective. Fans will continue to debate who was greater even after the two players hang their boots. On the objective side though, Messi gets the upper hand for having achieved more in the sport.