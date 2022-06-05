“If I say that it doesn’t matter, I would be lying" - Premier League attacker breaks silence on future amid Barcelona links 

Leeds United winger Raphinha has shed light on his situation at Elland Road with rumours of a move to Barcelona continuing to grow.

The Brazilian forward had a decent season for Leeds, instrumental in the side preserving their place in the Premier League on the final day. Raphinha, 25, managed 11 goals and three assists in 35 league appearances and earned plaudits for his campaign.

Off the back of his impressive season, he has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

According to Goal, personal terms between Raphinha and Barcelona have already been agreed.

The Brazilian has now broken his silence on the potential move, telling Brazilian outlet Globo (via BarcaBlaugranes):

“If I say that it doesn’t matter, I would be lying, knowing that there are less than six months left for the World Cup, you have to be active in the clubs, that weighs on the decision, but I trust my potential.”

Raphinha had a £25 million release clause in his contract should Leeds have been relegated.

However, the side's final day 2-1 win over Brentford preserved their place in the Premier League and stopped the release clause from coming into effect. The Athletic reports that Barcelona may be priced out of a move for the 25-year-old with Leeds demanding around £60 million -£70 million for the forward.

Rapinha continued:

“If I stay or leave, I’ll do my best, find my space and I’ll try to be in good form for the World Cup. I have a contract with Leeds until 2024, my future is in the hands of Deco (manager) and Leeds."

He added:

“My mind is on the national team, on the game and also on my vacations. I have a contract with Leeds and this issue is resolved by my agent. When there is something, he’ll tell me.”

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona are in advanced talks with the player since February, but talks with Leeds are definitely not easy - as reported last Tuesday.



Leeds have no intention to accept less than €55m - not payable in many installments/years. It's up to Barça, while other clubs are now joining the race too. Raphinha has Barcelona as priority since February… but the deal is still not close to be completed between clubs. Not less than €55m, no payments in many years/installments. Leeds have not changed their conditions for Raphinha's transfer. Barcelona are in advanced talks with the player since February, but talks with Leeds are definitely not easy - as reported last Tuesday.

Raphinha may remain in the Premier League if Barcelona can't lure him to the Nou Camp

The Brazilian scored a final day penalty for Leeds

Barcelona are not the only team reportedly interested in Leeds United's Raphinha.

Manchester United are another team to have reportedly been eyeing a move for the speedy winger.

According to the Express, Raphinha may prefer a move to the Red Devils over Barca due to his relationship with Bruno Fernandes.

Leeds ace Raphinha might favour a transfer to



- The duo briefly played alongside each other at Sporting Lisbon and developed an excellent relationship on and off the field



in a bid to reunite with 'older brother' Bruno Fernandes - The duo briefly played alongside each other at Sporting Lisbon and developed an excellent relationship on and off the field

The two former Sporting CP players are said to hold a close relationship which could play a key role in United's potential pursuit of the Brazilian.

The Sun reports that West Ham United are also interested in Raphinha, with the forward's future continuing to be under speculation.

