“If I say what I think I am suspended six months” – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hits out at referee for destroying game against Tottenham

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta struggled to contain his fury at referee Paul Tierney following his performance in the Gunners' 3-0 north London derby defeat.
Tottenham Hotspur were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute when Cedric Soares appeared to barge Son Heung-Min over in the area while trying to defend a cross. Harry Kane then fired the subsequent spot-kick past Aaron Ramsdale to open the scoring.
The Gunners' evening got much worse 12 minutes later when defender Rob Holding was sent-off for two needless yellow cards in quick succession.
Tottenham capitalized shortly after when Kane headed in from a corner as they went into half-time leading 2-0. Son scored just after the break to complete the rout and move Spurs to within a point of Arsenal.
After the full-time whistle, Arteta was clearly furious with the referee, who the Spaniard believes killed the game as a contest.
When asked about Tierney's decision-making, Arteta told Sky Sports (as per BBC Sport):
"If I say what I think I am suspended for six months. I don't know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think."
"I cannot say what I think."
He continued:
"I am not unhappy with my players. I am proud of my players. I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It's a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today."
"The decision was made. We can't change it. The referee has to make a decision in football.
Arteta claims Arsenal are already focused on their next game following defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium
The Gunners blew their chances to secure their place in the top-four for the first time since the 2015/16 season. They now find themselves just a point clear of their great rivals.
When Arteta was asked how he would pick up his players ahead of the trip to Newcastle on Monday evening, the 40-year-old told BBC Sport:
"I have already done. This game is history and all our focus is Newcastle, Newcastle, Newcastle. I told them I was so proud of them and if we do what we did in the first half an hour here we will be fine against Newcastle."
"I worry a lot about today. I really, really worry about today but I don't worry about the performance of my players."
"I want to be where we deserve to be."