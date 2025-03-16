“If I score more goals than Cristiano, it doesn’t mean I’m bigger” - Kylian Mbappe on beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record in debut season

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has discussed potentially beating Cristiano Ronaldo's goal haul in his debut season with the club. The Portuguese superstar scored 33 goals and 10 assists in 35 games following his reported € 94 million transfer from Manchester United. Mbappe has bagged 32 goals and four assists in 43 games since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2024.

Ad

In an interview with the press after the World Cup-winning forward bagged a brace to see him go within two goals of breaking the legendary forward's tally in his debut campaign, Mbappe said via Madrid Xtra:

“Two goals away from Cristiano’s debut season? If I score more goals than Cristiano, it doesn't mean I'm bigger, it's numbers. The important thing is to win titles.”

Ad

Trending

Kylian Mbappe hopes he can match Cristiano Ronaldo's monstrous return to Real Madrid, which saw him bag 451 goals in 438 games for Los Blancos. The Portuguese star's goals helped the team win four UEFA Champions Leagues, two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Reys, and two Spanish Super Cups.

When Cristiano Ronaldo urged Real Madrid to take care of Kylian Mbappe

Earlier in the year, Cristiano Ronaldo urged the Los Blancos faithful to take care of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman joined the Spanish giants after a prolonged saga in the summer, and the Portuguese superstar backed the World Cup winner's success at the club due to his immense talent.

Ad

In a discussion on his YouTube channel, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed why he backed the Frenchman to succeed in Spain, saying via Managing Madrid:

“I love Mbappe a lot, not only because of his story, or me being his idol, but also because of his talent. ‘Take care of Mbappé’, I say to Real Madrid fans. Take care of this young man because he’s a very good player and Real Madrid must help protect him.”

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to muse about a desire to teach Kylian Mbappe how to play as a striker after starting his career on the wing, saying:

“If I was at Real Madrid I would have taught Mbappé to play as a striker. I wasn’t a striker but I used to play as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget that.”

Mbappe joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer after seven years with PSG in his homeland. He scored 256 goals and assisted 98 others during that time, becoming the Paris-based side's record goal scorer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback