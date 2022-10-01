“If I speak I’m in big big trouble”, “It’s so unlike him” – Liverpool fans in dismay as 23-year-old star produces hilarious error-strewn display during 3-3 Brighton draw

Liverpool fans were displeased with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in their 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion today (October 1).

The Reds have good reason to be displeased following their unimpressive display against Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Seagulls went two goals up, but a strong display from the Reds' attack saw the hosts score three goals and make a comeback. However, they could do little to stop Brighton from scoring late on to snatch away their hopes of taking all three points.

While the Liverpool defense had a bad day at the office, the Reds supporters were particularly angry with Alexander-Arnold. The fullback struggled to perform his defensive duties on the right flank, where Brighton enjoyed a number of attacking in-roads. In a number of situations, the Englishman was found wanting and out of position, while the other defenders struggled to cover for him.

The Englishman lost possession a whopping 25 times in the game, making 0 accurate crosses out of his attempted eight.

Taking to Twitter, Liverpool fans did not mince their words, slamming Alexander-Arnold's all-round performance. Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy Anfield support:

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT I’m not defending Trent anymore, refuse to do it. If I speak I’m in big big trouble I’m not defending Trent anymore, refuse to do it. If I speak I’m in big big trouble

Laurie @LFCLaurie We spent all week defending Trent for that We spent all week defending Trent for that 😭

J7 @lfcJ7_ Trent marking his runner Trent marking his runner https://t.co/XEhF6MVK5G

- @AnfieldRd96 Trent’s performance is killing me Trent’s performance is killing me 😂

Zamaan Ismail @ZamaanMagician @AnfieldRd96 Bro it’s so unlike him wtf? All season so far apart from 1/2 games @AnfieldRd96 Bro it’s so unlike him wtf? All season so far apart from 1/2 games 😭

cat @lfccxt been defending Trent all week for him to drop this performance been defending Trent all week for him to drop this performance https://t.co/oxGXqrve3r

carlos🇦🇶 @CxrlosLFC Trent’s being done by NPCs now Trent’s being done by NPCs now https://t.co/mT9X4jLRP2

Tyler Durdan @liverpoolforevr Trent has come today to prove Southgate right and pay his respect to the England manager. Trent has come today to prove Southgate right and pay his respect to the England manager.

Liverpool and Brighton share the spoils after hard-fought draw

The Reds were prepared to face a stern test from the Seagulls, who have impressed this season. They currently sit in the top four in the Premier League table. However, Jurgen Klopp's men were not expecting to sit on the back burner as early as the fourth minute.

The visitors opened the scoring, with Leandro Trossard receiving the ball from Danny Welbeck and unleashing a shot into the bottom right corner. The forward took out Alexander-Arnold with a touch, sending the Liverpool right-back in the other direction before putting his effort past Allison.

Trossard was on hand to double the scoring with just 17 minutes on the clock. This came after Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away and failed to track back efficiently to stop the attack. The fast counter saw Solly March play the ball into Trossard from the edge of the area. The Belgian footballer blasted it past Alisson and into the goal.

The Reds began their comeback 33 minutes, with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah linking well to put the sword to the Brighton defense. A poor touch from Salah put the ball in Firmino's path after Seagulls goalkeeper Sanchez had rushed out early. The Brazilian wasted no time in chipping it over the onrushing defenders and into the goal.

Firmino scored his second goal of the game in the second half after receiving the ball from Luis Diaz. The Brazilian forward opened himself up in the box before placing it low into the bottom corner.

An own goal from Adam Webster eventually gave the Reds what might have been the winning goal of the game.

However, Trossard was not done with his remarkable showing, and he secured his hat-trick with a powerful shot that Alisson couldn't keep out. Although the Reds tried to find the winning goal once more, it was not to be, as both sides went on to share the spoils.

Liverpool have now won just two out of their seven league matches this season and are ninth in the table.

