“If I started to dissect your defending, you’d be in the floor” - Rio Ferdinand blasts Premier League defender after bias claim

Rio Ferdinand has hit back at Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic after the Premier League defender accused the Manchester United legend of being biased.

During Sheffield's Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday, January 21, Ahmedhodzic was involved in a controversial incident with Jarrod Bowen in second-half stoppage time. The West Ham forward was adamant that his side should have had a penalty.

Referee Michael Salisbury, however, allowed play to continue. Ferdinand was on punditry duty for the game that ended in a 2-2 draw. He and Joe Cole both gave their verdict on the matter, saying the Hammers deserved a late spot-kick.

Ahmedhodzic, however, disagreed with their take and accused the Manchester United legend of being biased. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Clearly biased. You can see at the unedited footage where he pulls me down with him which makes me lose sight of the ball. Obviously it’s been edited to make it look like a pen to West Ham."

Ferdinand has now hit back at Ahmedhodzic for his comments. He said on his podcast FIVE (via Sports Bible):

"Me and Joe Cole done the game for TNT, it was a penalty, I thought it was penalty and he's going 'oh he's biased towards West Ham'. What are you talking about?"

Ferdinand further pointed out that Ahmedhodzic's defending during that particular situation was far from convincing. He said:

"If I started to dissect your defending before anything, you'd be in the floor. I think it's handball. It's a foul. But if I started to go through the steps of his poor defending in that moment, you should just be quiet. He should say 'you know what, actually, the situation isn't clear cut either way but his opinion is that'. It's not bias is it? But these man can't take it sometimes."

The former Manchester United centre-back then went on to add that critiquing someone's performance is 'fair game'.

How have Sheffield United performed in the Premier League this season?

Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League for the 2023-24 season after finishing second in the Championship last season. However, they haven't been able to cope with top-flight football and stare at relegation yet again.

Sheffield are currently rock bottom in the Premier League table with 10 points from 21 matches. They have won only two games, drawn four, and have lost 15 games in the league this season.

The Blades are seven points off 17th-placed Everton and barring a dramatic change in their fortunes, Chris Wilder's side will be back in the Championship next season.