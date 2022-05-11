"If I don't talk about him he'll kill me!" - Rafael Leao names Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among 5 footballing idols

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among his footballing idols while growing up.

The 22-year-old was hosting a live session on his Instagram page where he answered questions from his fans.

One fan asked him to list his footballing idols, to which the Portugal international replied:

"Ronaldo, Mbappé, Neymar, Ronaldinho. I must also say Ibrahimovic, if I don't talk about him he'll kill me."

Leao has been in fine form for AC Milan this season and has started fulfilling the promise he showed when he was younger.

The former Lille man has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 32 Serie A matches this season. His form has played a key role in propelling the Rossoneri to a potential first Scudetto in 11 years.

It has also earned him international recognition, with five caps won for Portugal since making his international debut when he came on for Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2021.

Leao will be hoping to continue his fine form when AC Milan host Atalanta on Sunday before rounding up their Serie A campaign with a trip to Sassuolo.

Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to guide Portugal to glory in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in Qatar

Portugal secured their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in March, despite having to do it the hard way. The 2016 European champions failed to secure automatic qualification and instead had to rely on the play-off route.

A 3-1 victory over Turkey in the semifinals saw them book their spot in the final, with Otavio, Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes all finding the back of the net in Porto.

The Selecao then saw off surprise package North Macedonia in the final, with Bruno Fernandes starring with a brace. The win saw the Iberian nation book their eighth FIFA World Cup appearance and sixth consecutive appearance at the Mundial.

Despite their less-than-stellar qualifying record, Portugal will still enter the tournament as one of the favorites to win.

Cristiano Ronaldo is his country's talisman and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be looking to bow out on a high in what could be his final international tournament.

Beyond the Madeira native, Portugal have several young players like Rafael Leao making their marks at the highest levels. Whether they will be able to go all the way remains to be seen.

