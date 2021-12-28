“If I do things right, I’m sure the future will be bright” – Manchester United linked midfielder responds to transfer talk

Long-term Manchester United target Ruben Neves recently reiterated his commitment to Wolverhampton Wanderers amid rumors of a move in the summer.

Ruben Neves joined Wolves in July 2017 in a £15.8 million deal from Porto. The Portuguese international has since established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the league.

The Portuguese is a brilliant passer and also possesses the ability to score a worldly every now and then. Ruben Neves operates as a defensive-minded central midfielder and has been touted as the ideal signing for Manchester United for a number of seasons.

In a recent press conference, Neves claimed that he was currently only focused on Wolves:

"It's normal in football. Whenever there's a transfer market there's a lot of talk, but my goal and focus are on Wolverhampton and I'm not going to change that, things have been going really well for me. I still have a lot to learn, I have a lot to give here. The future will be seen soon, I like to live in the present and I'm happy, I feel great in Wolverhampton and I'll focus here, because if I do things right I'm sure the future will be bright. My goal will always be to give my best and give even more for the club."

Manchester United might still be tempted to go in for Ruben Neves in the summer

Neves reiterated his commitment to Wolves and is under contract until 2024. However, he also said that he might end up playing in England for his entire career:

"I could easily see myself having the rest of my career here, it's a spectacular championship. Only those who pass through here know how good it is to participate in the Premier League, how much we grow with each game and each training session, the environment in stadiums, the way football is lived, the way fans respect the players. It's another level and, honestly, I see myself doing my entire career here."

Manchester United have been looking for a long-term CDM for a number of years. Paul Pogba has famously been said to require a dependable CDM to be able to play to his full potential.

While Ralf Rangnick has opted for a double pivot with Scott McTominay and Fred so far, United are reported to be looking for a tall defensive midfielder as well.

Another player who has been linked continuously is Declan Rice, with RB Liepzig’s Amoudou Haidara also emerging as a target. However, Ruben Neves is cheaper than Rice and more suited to the Premier League than Haidara.

Neves is well-liked by Manchester United fans and has produced some memorable performances against the club.

He might not be as defensively solid as Declan Rice. However, he arguably brings a lot more to the team in the form of attacking thrust and creativity. Rangnick’s tendency thus far to employ two holding midfielders, albeit with vastly different roles than what fans were used to under Solskjaer, might also end up tempting the club’s hands.

Ruben Neves is more suited to the system the new manager has stuck to thus far. He is an exciting midfielder who tends to leave his all on the pitch, exactly the type of player Manchester United fans have been craving for in their midfield.

