“If I told you otherwise I’d be lying” - Raphinha makes feelings clear after Romario asks him about 2025 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona star Raphinha has admitted that he has thought about winning the Ballon d'Or. However, he wants to put his personal goals aside and win titles with club and country.

Speaking recently to Brazil legend Romario, Raphinha insisted that his focus was currently on scoring and assisting goals. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Winning the Ballon d'Or? It's only natural that it would cross my mind, and if I told you otherwise I would be lying. But I try to put that aside and focus on my personal goals in my career, whether in terms of scoring goals, making assists, or winning titles."

This is not the first time Raphinha has spoken about the Ballon d'Or. He was quizzed about the France Football award in a recent press conference and said:

"The Ballon d'Or is not a priority for me. My goals are related to my performance on the field. I try to be better tomorrow than I am today. Winning the Ballon d'or is not a personal goal for me. If I was nominated for the award, that would already be a victory for me."

Raphinha has been on fire for Barcelona this season, registering 27 goals and 20 assists from 42 games across competitions. He has been touted to win the prestigious award along with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Former Barcelona star backs Raphinha for Ballon d'Or

Former Barcelona star Thierry Henry has opined that Raphinha is the leader for the Ballon d’Or this season. Henry believes the Brazilian is ahead of Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane and said on CBS Sports earlier this month (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Raphinha is ahead for me now, he is ahead because of what he is doing in the Champions League. He has 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great contender for it, Kane is a contender and Dembele. It depends if you perform in the Champions League, on top of winning your league. Raphinha is on a lot of goals and with only one penalty. I am not saying that Kane and Salah should not be having penalties, Mo Salah is having a season in the Premier League that we will never see again. Raphinha, when people talk about being complete as a striker you need to know about putting on pressure also and defend, and help your full back. And he has it all.”

Salah is having a tremendous season as well with 32 goals and 22 assists from 43 games across competitions. However, Liverpool's exit from the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle United might have put a damper on his chances of winning the coveted award.

