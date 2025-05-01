Rio Ferdinand has set conditions for Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or this year over Raphinha and Mohamed Salah. The Manchester United legend believes the 17-year-old deserves the award if he guides Barcelona to the Champions League title.
Speaking on his Rio Presents podcast, Ferdinand stated that Yamal winning the Ballon d'Or would 'shut people up' who go about talking about stats. He added that fans forget about the impact players have on the game outside of goals and assists.
Ferdinand's co-presenter brought up the question of Yamal winning the Ballon d'Or, asking:
"Lamine Yamal has won the Euros with Spain, he was a key player for them. He scored in the last 16, the quarters, [and] the semis. What if is the difference in Milan in the second leg? What if he's the difference in the final? Can we make a legitimate case now that he wins the Ballon d'Or?"
Ferdinand was quick to agree, saying:
"I'm with you. If he does what you just said, I think he deserves it right. And I would say that it does, then. It shuts up a lot of people who have really driven to be motivated by stats only because there are people who scored far more goals and have impacted in terms of delivery of stats.
"But the game isn't just about that. The game is about the eye test as well. The game is about that feeling that a player gives you as well. And the impact that they can have on a stadium and people at home and getting bums on seats and off seats."
Lamine Yamal has been a key figure for Barcelona this season and has helped them take the lead in the league table as well. They have already beaten Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final and are now one match away from making it to the UEFA Champions League final.
When Thierry Henry backed Lamine Yamal's teammate for Ballon d'Or
Thierry Henry spoke on CBS Sports earlier this season and backed Lamine Yamal's Barcelona teammate Raphinha for the Ballon d'Or. He claimed that the Brazilian was miles better than any other player this season. He said via GOAL:
"Raphinha is ahead for me now, he is ahead because of what he is doing in the Champions League. He has 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great contender for it, Kane is a contender and [Ousmane] Dembele. It depends if you perform in the Champions League, on top of winning your league. Raphinha is on a lot of goals and with only one penalty."
Raphinha and Mohamed Salah are touted to be the front-runners for the Ballon d'Or this season. Lamine Yamal is making a case for himself with performances in key matches for Barcelona.