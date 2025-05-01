Rio Ferdinand has set conditions for Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or this year over Raphinha and Mohamed Salah. The Manchester United legend believes the 17-year-old deserves the award if he guides Barcelona to the Champions League title.

Ad

Speaking on his Rio Presents podcast, Ferdinand stated that Yamal winning the Ballon d'Or would 'shut people up' who go about talking about stats. He added that fans forget about the impact players have on the game outside of goals and assists.

Ferdinand's co-presenter brought up the question of Yamal winning the Ballon d'Or, asking:

"Lamine Yamal has won the Euros with Spain, he was a key player for them. He scored in the last 16, the quarters, [and] the semis. What if is the difference in Milan in the second leg? What if he's the difference in the final? Can we make a legitimate case now that he wins the Ballon d'Or?"

Ad

Trending

Ferdinand was quick to agree, saying:

"I'm with you. If he does what you just said, I think he deserves it right. And I would say that it does, then. It shuts up a lot of people who have really driven to be motivated by stats only because there are people who scored far more goals and have impacted in terms of delivery of stats.

Ad

"But the game isn't just about that. The game is about the eye test as well. The game is about that feeling that a player gives you as well. And the impact that they can have on a stadium and people at home and getting bums on seats and off seats."

Lamine Yamal has been a key figure for Barcelona this season and has helped them take the lead in the league table as well. They have already beaten Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final and are now one match away from making it to the UEFA Champions League final.

Ad

When Thierry Henry backed Lamine Yamal's teammate for Ballon d'Or

Thierry Henry spoke on CBS Sports earlier this season and backed Lamine Yamal's Barcelona teammate Raphinha for the Ballon d'Or. He claimed that the Brazilian was miles better than any other player this season. He said via GOAL:

"Raphinha is ahead for me now, he is ahead because of what he is doing in the Champions League. He has 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great contender for it, Kane is a contender and [Ousmane] Dembele. It depends if you perform in the Champions League, on top of winning your league. Raphinha is on a lot of goals and with only one penalty."

Raphinha and Mohamed Salah are touted to be the front-runners for the Ballon d'Or this season. Lamine Yamal is making a case for himself with performances in key matches for Barcelona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More