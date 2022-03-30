"If we keep it up, we will be champions" - Joan Laporta says Barcelona can still win La Liga this season 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes his team can win La Liga this season. The 59-year-old is confident that the Catalans will be crowned champions if they can maintain their current form in the Spanish top-flight.

Xavi's men have been impressive over the last few months. Barcelona thrashed arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last outing.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one each from Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo saw Barca demolish Madrid in their home turf. However, the win was only worth three points and Barca remain 12 points behind league leaders Madrid in the title race.

Although Barcelona have an extra game in hand, they will have to cover the deficit in just 10 games (left this season). While many will count Barcelona's chances of winning La Liga slim, Laporta insists his team has the potential to win the league this season.

Laporta told RAC1 (via Marca).:

“I am not ready to accept just winning the Europa League and finishing second in LaLiga Santander. I want to win LaLiga Santander. I truly believe in it, we have the team to win it and we have reached the final stretch playing well.”

Laporta added that even the players believed that they could win La Liga in 2021-22.

“The team is working well and they believe even more than I do that we can win LaLiga Santander. If we keep it up, we will be champions.”

The Catalonian outfit return to La Liga action with an action-packed clash against second-placed Sevilla on April 3rd.

Barcelona to meet with Ousmane Dembele’s agent soon

Impressed with his recent performances, the Nou Camp hierarchy has reached out to Ousmane Dembele’s agent about a possible contract renewal, as reported via Marca.

The two parties are set to meet once again to discuss the player's future with his contract set to expire this summer.

The Frenchman has been instrumental in Barca’s recent exploits, pitching in with a goal and seven assists in the last five league games.

