“If he keeps doing what he’s doing then why not?” - Wayne Rooney names player who can win Ballon d'Or after taking over from Lionel Messi

Wayne Rooney has expressed his belief that Real Madrid's rising star Jude Bellingham could take over from Lionel Messi and clinch the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Bellingham's performance since joining Real Madrid has been nothing short of remarkable, as he currently leads La Liga's scoring charts as a midfielder. The young England international has acknowledged Rooney as a significant influence in his career, and it seems that the admiration is mutual.

The Manchester United legend, speaking to Sky Sports, suggested that Bellingham could be in line to break Lionel Messi's dominance for the Ballon d'Or. He said:

"If he keeps doing what he’s doing then why not? Again we've gone through that cycle of Messi and Ronaldo where they’ve dominated that. I'm sure there will be five or six players fighting to try and win the next one. I'm sure if he keeps doing what he's doing he'll be right up there."

Wayne Rooney added:

"It's great to see a young English lad take the opportunity to go and play abroad, be brave, he did really well in Germany and is now at one of the biggest clubs in the world and really shining. I'm really pleased for him and hopefully he can take that into the Euros and help us be successful."

The trajectory of Bellingham's career draws parallels to Rooney's rise. The 20-year-old recently received the Golden Boy Award, which the legendary Premier League forward won in 2004.

Lionel Messi crowned TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year after Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi has added yet another accolade to his illustrious career, being named TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year. This recognition comes in the wake of his monumental achievements both in the international arena and in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi's journey to this prestigious title began with his pivotal role in Argentina's victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His stint at Paris Saint-Germain concluded with a Ligue 1 championship, after which he embarked on a new chapter with Inter Miami.

His transition to MLS has been nothing short of spectacular, with Messi playing a crucial role in Miami securing their first trophy, the Leagues Cup. In November, he was awarded his eighth Ballon d'Or, but this recognition wasn't without stiff competition. He surpassed formidable contenders such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Additionally, tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who had a remarkable year was also a strong contender for the TIME award.