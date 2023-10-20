"If you know, you know" - Rafael Leao shares throwback image of Neymar Jr during his Barcelona days following the latter's ACL injury

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of Neymar Jr from the 2014-15 season, when the Brazilian winger was playing for Barcelona.

Neymar Jr suffered a horrific injury during Brazil's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on October 18 (Wednesday). After further scans, it was revealed that the Brazilian winger had damaged his left knee and had torn his ACL and meniscus.

Overcome with tears, the former Paris Saint-Germain star left the ground on a stretcher. Brazil also lost the match 2-0 as Darwin Nunez (42') and Nicolas de la Cruz (77') scored for Uruguay. As things currently stand, the Brazilian forward will undergo surgery and will also require a period of rehabilitation.

Rafael Leao's Instagram story

His former teammates such as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi wished the 31-year-old a speedy recovery.

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has also come forward to show his support for Neymar Jr. The Portuguese football player took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Brazilian forward from his days at Camp Nou. He captioned the story thus:

"If u know u know"

During the 2014-15 season, Neymar made a total of 55 appearances for Barcelona across different competitions and recorded 39 goals and 10 assists. Moreover, he also won the La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League with the Blaugrana.

National team coach heaps praise on Barcelona star

Portuguese boss Roberto Martinez has heaped praise upon on-loan Barcelona attacker Joao Felix. Since joining Xavi Hernandez's side on a loan deal at the deadline day of the summer transfer window, Felix has been in stellar form.

In the last three matches for Portugal, Felix has recorded three goal contributions. On the other hand, the former Benfica forward has scored three goals and has also provided three assists for Barcelona in eight appearances this season. Martinez said (via SPORT):

“What really matters is his role on the pitch and in the dressing room. You can see that Joao Felix feels important. Now you see him play and you can see he has a different kind of vitality.

"There are very few players with his talent, with the ability to go inside and outside. He has the ability to run one-on-one, he has a goal…. Joao Félix is on another dimension."

The former Belgium manager stated that the on-loan Barcelona attacker has a lot of talent and also has a different kind of energy, which is good for the team. Next up, Xavi Hernandez's side will face Athletic Club on October 23 (Monday).