"If it was my last game, it's really important"- Arsenal and Manchester United target Ruben Neves remains coy on future amidst Wolves exit

Arsenal and Manchester United target Ruben Neves has said he's unsure about his future at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Portuguese midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Bruno Lage's side recently. He has opened the door to a potential exit from the Molineaux as he has 'dreams to live in a small space of time'.

Neves, 25, joined Wolves from Porto for £16 million in 2017 and helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League in his debut seaso. He has gone on to make over 140 Premier League appearances for Wolves. Neves has been one of the most consistent performers for the club and is widely considered one of the best ball-playing midfielders in the English top flight.

Wolves' supporters reportedly threatened to start riots during their final home game of the season if he Neves would be sold this summer (as per The Sun).

Neves, though, desires to play for one of the continent's top clubs and in Europe, which could lead to his departure. The Portugal international hinted that his team's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday could have been his final game for the club.

"If I go, it will be really hard for me and my family, but as I told you, we have dreams to live in a small space of time, and if anything happens, that's why I was so emotional in the last game at home," said Neves as per the Express.

He continued:

"I don't know how it's going to be, but if it was my last game, it's really important. As I told you, I don't know anything yet, so for now, I just think about my holidays and the national team."

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a top-quality midfielder this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to sign a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are expected to prioritise signing a midfielder this summer, as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic look set to leave the club. United's new manager Erik ten Hag is expected to overhaul the squad ahead of the new season. The Red Devils' lack of quality in midfield and absence of a top-quality midfielder was noticeable in the 2021-22 campaign.

Manchester United and Arsenal suffer blow in Ruben Neves pursuit

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

According to Sport, Manchester United and Arsenal could lose out to Barcelona in the race to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old reportedly prefers a move to the Camp Nou over Old Trafford and the Emirates.

Barcelona seem to be headed in the right direction under manager Xavi Hernandez. They finished second in La Liga this season despite a dismal start to the campaign. They are expected to back the Spanish tactician this summer as they seek a return to title-winning ways. The Blaugrana view Neves as a long-term replacement of their veteran midfield general Sergio Busquets.

The opportunity to be part of Xavi's project and play in the UEFA Champions League could be an enticing one for Neves. Arsenal and Manchester United are set to play in next season's Europa League, as both clubs finished outside the top four.

