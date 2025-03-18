"If not for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he would have won 3 Ballon d'Ors" - James Rodriguez makes bold claim about ex-Barcelona star

James Rodriguez claimed that Neymar Jr. would have won three Ballon d'Ors if he hadn't had to compete against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the accolade. During a recent interview, the Colombian midfielder was asked about his thoughts on Real Madrid's form and squad.

Rodriguez said he doesn't watch Los Blancos' games much but lauded the team for winning last year's UEFA Champions League title. He also praised Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, claiming that the 17-year-old reminds him of himself while possessing a few qualities of Neymar. He said (via Tribuna.com):

"I don't watch their matches much. Last year, they won the Champions League, and with Mbappe joining, I think they will get even better. I think Barcelona are also doing well. Lamine (Yamal) reminds me of myself. Yes, he will be a top-class player. He has some of the same qualities as Neymar."

James Rodriguez also talked about former Barcelona star Neymar, claiming that the Brazillian attacker would have won three Ballon d'Or titles if he wasn't in the same era as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The former Real Madrid midfielder added:

"In my opinion, if not for Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar would have won three Ballon d'Ors. But he had to compete with these beasts."

Rodriguez plays for Mexican side Leon, which he joined from Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer earlier this year in January. Meanwhile, Neymar has returned to his boyhood club Santos from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz chooses Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in 'Top Five Football Players' list

BNP Paribas Open - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz included Cristiano Ronaldo in his 'top five football players of all time' list and left out Lionel Messi. Without any hesitation, the four-time Grand Slam champion started his list by naming the Portuguese attacker.

He later took former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' name. Carlos Alcaraz then chose Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and Barcelona icon Ronaldinho. He closed the list by naming Neymar Jr. He said (via IG/overtimetennis):

"Cristiano Ronaldo. I mean, that's difficult as well, Sergio Ramos. Then, (Luka) Modric, I mean, I didn't see him play too much, but what I hear and what I have seen in videos, Ronaldinho. (Lastly) I'm gonna go with Neymar, (he's a) good friend."

Carlos Alcaraz is also a Real Madrid fan and was spotted watching the El Clasico last year. The match was also attended by 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who's also a Los Blancos supporter.

