"If you look at the chances, we could have won it" - Christian Eriksen makes claim after Manchester United and Arsenal play out draw

Christian Eriksen has stated that Manchester United could have won the game against Arsenal. He believes the Red Devils dominated the game and should have taken their chances on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the 1-1 draw, Eriksen claimed that Manchester United tried to play on the counter and it worked for them. He added that the wall being further behind than needed also helped them in the game and said via the Mirror:

"Very good, happy that the wall was about 15 metres away. You saw how far back they were and it was beneficial for us. We felt relief from the fans in the stadium after the goal. If you look at the chances, we could have won it. We tried to play on the counter as much as possible which was the game plan."

Bruno Fernandes scored the match's opening goal before Declan Rice equalized in the second half. Both sides had chances to win the game at the very end but Gabriel Martinelli and Rasmus Hojlund fumbled their chances.

Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's draw to Arsenal

Ruben Amorim spoke to the media after the draw and stated that his side did well. He added that the players stepped up at the right time and showed why they are at Manchester United. He said via Mirror:

"I think we did well. Of course we don't want to play like this defending so much and giving the ball to the opponent. With all the games and characteristics of the players. [Victor] Lindelof for example without a lot of games. Casemiro is more comfortable in this sort of game. It's the opponent. The last game before the Champions League was high pressure by PSV, man to man. they are harder to make in this way. We have some good players in the transition. [Alejandro] Garnacho made a really good game."

"It's normal. We try to keep the starting XI until the goal. When you suffer a goal, the players tire. We try to choose the best moments to press high. When you coach Manchester United, you cannot play too much like that. You have to try to win the game. I know it is frustrating for the fans sometimes. We have to deal with that and sometimes do things that are not popular."

The draw leaves Manchester United 14th in the table table, while Arsenal are sitting second but are not 15 points behind Liverpool in the title race.

