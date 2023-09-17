"If this was Maguire he’d be getting death threats" - Former Manchester United star reacts to Red Devils' star's poor defending in loss to Brighton

Former Manchester United defender Demetri Mitchell reacted to Manchester United's poor defending against Brighton & Hove Albion by claiming Harry Maguire would receive 'death threats'.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home against Brighton on Saturday (September 16). The Seagulls romped to victory and their second goal was a clever move finished off by Pascal Groß.

The German midfielder turned Lisandro Martinez inside out before firing past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. It was calamitous defending from the Argentine and Mitchell couldn't help but namedrop under fire Maguire in response. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"If this was Maguire he’d be getting death threats."

Maguire didn't play in the defeat to Brighton as he continues to struggle for game time under Erik ten Hag. The English defender was stripped of the club's captaincy in the summer amid a potential departure but he stayed at Manchester United once the transfer window closed.

The 30-year-old is struggling to earn a place in Ten Hag's team and his performances have been criticized lately. He has made just one substitute appearance this season.

Maguire received abuse while on international duty with England midweek after he scored an own goal in a 3-1 win against Scotland. The likes of his Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate and his mother leaped to his defense, slamming his critics.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire reported a bomb threat last year

The England international received a bomb threat last year.

The abuse and criticism Maguire has been receiving went way over the line in April 2022 when he received a bomb threat to his home. The threat was reported to Cheshire Police who swept his home although 'no suspicious items' were found, per Sky Sports. A spokesperson said:

"In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home. He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority."

The Manchester United defender responded to the threat by making clear that it had affected him and his family. He has two children and a wife:

“There is a line. We are human beings. I do have a family. People ask if it affects me. My mentality is that it doesn’t affect me too much but when it comes to bomb threats, it is more about family."

Maguire joined the Red Devils in 2019 from Leicester City for £80 million, making him the world's most expensive defender. He was handed the captaincy by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but both have been somewhat of a burden on his United career.

His performances have been under more scrutiny and the lack of success his club have encountered in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson has been sometimes attributed to him. He has two years left on his contract but turned down a move to West Ham United in the summer.