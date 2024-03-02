"If you make a mistake it doesn’t matter" - Rafa Benitez suggests Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher made the right choice to become a pundit

Rafael Benitez has shared his thoughts about Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher becoming a pundit instead of a manager. The current Celta Vigo manager has suggested that it was the right choice for the former defender.

Carragher was a player under Rafa Benitez from 2004 to 2010, making 326 appearances under the Spaniard. He notably won the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup while at Anfield but the Premier League title remained elusive for the duo.

Benitez has seen a number of his former players delve into coaching after hanging up their boots. These include Steven Gerrard, who recently managed Aston Villa, and Xabi Alonso, who has powered Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga. However, the long-time manager was looking forward to Carragher becoming a coach.

In an interview with The Times, he revealed (via World Soccer Talk):

“If you ask who was most likely to be a coach he [Carragher] was the one. He has chosen the right option, because as a pundit you can criticize, you can analyze and you never have to play a game. If you make a mistake it doesn’t matter."

After retiring, Carragher began working as a pundit for Sky Sports and has also gone on to provide punditry for CBS Sports.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool secure three points with last-gasp goal against Nottingham Forest

In a match filled with quite a few missed chances, it was Darwin Nunez's 99th-minute goal that provided the triumph for Liverpool. The victory was important for Jurgen Klopp's men, who are currently leading the Premier League table with four points.

Manchester City and Arsenal are right behind them, with both teams yet to play their respective Premier League games this weekend. With the three-way title race now in full swing, every point will matter for Jurgen Klopp, who shared his happiness after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0.

The German tactician said on Sky Sports (via Rousing The Kop):

“It was super special. You could see it didn’t go easy for us today in any part of the game. It’s so hard. How we have four wins, I can’t believe. Incredible assist in the very last second. Wonderful feeling. I’m really happy. I can’t ask for more than what the boys are doing.”

Liverpool have been dealing with a barrage of injuries to key players in recent games. However, Klopp has been able to entrust starting games to his younger players, who were vital in their recent Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

