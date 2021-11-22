"If Manchester United come, he won't say no" - Rafael van der Vaart makes bold claim on Solskjaer's replacement

Rafael van der Vaart has stated that current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will not turn down an opportunity to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star believes one cannot turn down a club of Manchester United's stature. However, the 38-year-old is slightly concerned about Ten Hag's command of the English language.

Speaking to Dutch outlet FCupdate.nl (via Sport Witness), Van der Vaart said:

"You're not going to say no to that, are you? If Manchester United wants you, then you go. You have to be able to make your point. I don’t know if he can do that in English. I think it still needs to be refined."

Manchester United decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results in the Premier League. The Red Devils lost 4-1 to Watford, which triggered the United board to sack the 48-year-old Norwegian manager.

Several top managers have been named as potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. These include the likes of Erik ten Hag, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers.

Erik ten Hag has been doing an outstanding job as Ajax manager. The 51-year-old tactician has guided Ajax to two league titles and a place in the Champions League semifinals back in 2019.

As things stand, Ajax are currently joint-top of the Eredivisie standings along with PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch giants have picked up 30 points from their first 13 games.

Michael Carrick will be in charge of Manchester United in Solskjaer's absence

Manchester United have announced that former midfield general Michael Carrick will be in charge of the first-team squad following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Following the departure of Solskjaer, United announced that Carrick will be the caretaker manager until they appoint an interim manager.

It is worth noting that Manchester United are not planning to appoint a permanent manager for this season.

One of the first tasks for Michael Carrick will be to lead United in the Champions League tie away to Villarreal. The Red Devils could secure qualification for the knockout stages if they beat the La Liga outfit.

Manchester United's run of one win in seven games has seen them drop to seventh in the Premier League standings. United are currently 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea, whom they face next weekend on November 28.

