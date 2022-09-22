“If it was me, I wouldn't want to put myself in that situation” - England star admits his family could snub 2022 FIFA World Cup due to safety fears in Qatar

Jordan Henderson has admitted that his family might not be at the World Cup in Qatar due to safety fears. The England midfielder revealed that his father was not planning to make the trip after the Champions League mismanagement in Paris.

The World Cup is less than two months away. But there are concerns about the safety of the fans that are traveling to Qatar because of the strict laws and human rights issues surrounding the tournament.

Henderson is the second England international to talk about his family's safety in Qatar, after Eric Dier revealed he had told his family not to fly there. The Liverpool captain was quoted by the Daily Star as saying:

"I think it was pretty horrific [Champions League final situation]. When I spoke to some of my friends, like my family and my dad, it was it was pretty bad.

"I suppose as a fan, if you're going to the game and you don't feel comfortable and you feel threatened by whatever situation, you're not going to want to go again.

"And it's as simple as that really. My family and friends have had a couple of experiences over the last couple of years which have really shocked them - and probably put them off going to future games."

He added:

"Hopefully that changes in the near future when it gets closer to the tournament. But when you see scenes like you have in the Euros final and Champions League final, then they don't really want to go and put themselves in that situation again. My dad said that after the Champions League final that that was him done.

"When it gets closer to it, I think there's a lot of security elements and things that are going on in Qatar that I'm sure will make people more safe.

"But when you've had those experiences sometimes you think is it worth risking it. If it was me, I wouldn't want to put myself in that situation. But we will have to see closer to the time."

England are in World Cup Group B

England have been clubbed with the United States of America, Iran and Wales in Group B at the Qatar World Cup.

Their first match is against Iran on November 21. They will then face USA on November 26 followed by Wales on November 30.

