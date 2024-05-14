"If Messi had not existed in this generation, Ronaldo would have become the greatest player" - Ex-SPL star makes claim about GOAT debate

Former Al-Shabab star Ahmed Atif believes Lionel Messi's existence has prevented Cristiano Ronaldo from becoming the GOAT. He also credited the Argentine ace for surpassing previous generations, including football icons like Pele and Diego Maradona.

Messi and Ronaldo have undoubtedly been the two best players of this generation, racking up a total of 13 Ballons d'Or between them. The GOAT debate has raged on for well over a decade now with fans and media unable to reach a consensus.

Atif has become the latest voice to convey his thoughts on the rivalry. The former Saudi Pro League star said (via @M10GOAT via X):

"Ronaldo is talented, but his problem is that he existed in the era of Messi, and he does not compare with Messi. This is not a disparagement of Ronaldo. If Messi had not existed in this generation, Ronaldo would have become the greatest player.”

He added:

"Messi surpassed even previous generations, Zidane, Maradona, Pele"

Many fans believe Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo due to the 36-year-old winning more Ballon d'Or awards (eight to five) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The latter is one trophy that has evaded Ronaldo in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Exploring the career stats of both megastars

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at the age of 39 for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, while Lionel Messi represents Inter Miami in the MLS. While we can't settle the GOAT debate, let's take a look at their career stats to delve into their feats.

Messi has netted 833 goals and provided 372 assists in 1059 appearances across all competitions for club and country. He currently averages 104 minutes per goal and 72 minutes per goal contribution. In addition, he has won 44 trophies - the most in football history.

In contrast, Ronaldo has garnered 891 goals and registered 250 assists in 1221 appearances across all competitions for club and country. The Portuguese superstar averages 112 minutes per goal and 87 minutes per goal contribution, failing to match Messi's rate. He has also won 33 trophies across his storied career.