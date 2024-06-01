“If Messi ‘steals’ this one we are demonstrating” - Fans pick Ballon d'Or winner after Real Madrid win Champions League final

Fans on X reckon Vinicius Junior will win his maiden Ballon d'Or after he inspired Real Madrid to their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian winger was on target in Los Blancos' 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UCL final at Wembley Stadium (June 1).

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. endured a slow start to the game. They were fortunate not to concede early after Niclas Fullkrug struck the post in the 23rd minute. Thibaut Courtois had a phenomenal outing, denying Dortmund on numerous occasions to keep Real Madrid in the game.

Dani Carvajal broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, heading in Toni Kroos' cross following a corner. Los Blancos sealed the game nine minutes later when Jude Bellingham intercepted a loose pass from Ian Maatsen. The England international slipped in Vinicius, who coolly finished past Gregor Kobel to earn his side's first-ever win at Wembley.

Many fans believe Vinicius deserves to be crowned the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner after his excellent performance against Dortmund down the left wing. He completed eight dribbles, which was as many as every other player on the pitch combined. Moreover, this was also the most dribbles completed in a UCL final since Lionel Messi's haul of 10 against Juventus in 2015 (via OptaJoe).

In addition, the 23-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season. He's helped Real Madrid win the Champions League, La Liga title, and Supercopa de Espana.

"Vinicius Jr has just secured his Ballon d'Or!"

Another fan is hoping 2023 Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi doesn't retain the award:

"Ballon d'Or winner 2024..... If Messi 'steals' this one we are demonstrating"

"VINICIUS JÚNIOR BALLON D’OR", one fan posted

"He has locked it already", another fan insisted

"Vini, 2 goals in 2 UCL finals!" one fan pointed out

"Obviously it is his time. Congratulations in advance", one fan wrote

"Give Vinicius Jr the Ballon d'Or already", another added

"Can they just hand it to him now? Vinicius Jr is on another level!", one fan stated

"He’s the best player in the world", one fan chimed in

Jadon Sancho named Real Madrid star who will contend with Vinicius Junior for 2024 Ballon d'Or award

Prior to the Champions League final, Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho named Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham as the two frontrunners to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Luka Modric was the last Real Madrid superstar to win the prestigious prize in 2018 during the dominant era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, both icons are currently out of the picture this season, leaving Vinicius and Bellingham in the race after they helped Los Blancos win the treble this season.

Sancho appeared to agree during an interview with CNN Sports, where he also ruled Harry Kane out of the race. He said (via United in Focus):

“Harry Kane due to the goals he scored and I think if he’d [have] won trophies this year, he would have definitely won the Ballon d’Or."

“Vinicius and Jude, they are both fighting right now [to see] who can win [the Ballon d’Or]. Obviously, they are very close friends, so I’m not saying they are fighting, but they definitely could win it.”

Bellingham has had an outstanding debut season this season, netting 23 goals and registering 13 assists in 42 appearances. The race for the Ballon d'Or will also depend on results in the Copa America and Euros this summer. However, it can be inferred that Vinicius is currently ahead in the pecking order.