"If Messi went there, they'd win the Premier League" - Pundit makes bold claim about PL side's title credentials if Lionel Messi joins them

British pundit Andy Goldstein believes Arsenal could win the Premier League title if they sign Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi this summer. Goldstein reckons the Gunners' main weakness is a lack of firepower up front due to Kai Havertz not being a natural number nine.

Arsenal have challenged for the Premier League title in the last three seasons, finishing second twice to Manchester City, as well as to Liverpool last season. Mikel Arteta and Co. struggled to match the Reds' attacking output, scoring 69 goals compared to their 86. In addition, the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka suffered long-term injuries, impacting their title aspirations.

While Lionel Messi is unlikely to feature in the Premier League at the age of 37, Goldstein told talkSPORT (via GOAL):

“You know what, I think if he plays up top for Arsenal, he wins them the Premier League. I genuinely do. If you've got Messi scoring goals, I think he wins them [the title]. Where's their weakness, Arsenal? It's probably the lack of a No.9. Kai Havertz isn't the answer. I know he's not [a No.9]. But he could still do that job. I think if Messi went to Arsenal, they'd win the Premier League.”

Lionel Messi reportedly had the opportunity to play in the Premier League after Manchester City and Chelsea attempted to acquire his signature in 2020 and 2014, respectively. However, both transfers fell through due to the 37-year-old wanting to stay at Barcelona.

Messi is no stranger to helping teams win league titles. The Argentine ace helped Barcelona win 10 LaLiga titles during his time at the club between 2004 and 2021. He also won two Ligue 1 titles during his time with Paris Saint-Germain, before winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield for Inter Miami last year.

"A huge effort from the whole team" - Lionel Messi provides verdict following Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Porto

Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi recently praised his teammates after they secured an impressive 2-1 win over Porto in their FIFA Club World Cup group stage fixture. The Herons bounced back from their 0-0 draw against Al-Ahly to secure all three points against the European club on June 19.

Despite trailing in the first half, the Herons showed great composure to level the scores via Telasco Segovia's 47th-minute strike. Lionel Messi then dispatched a sensational free-kick seven minutes later into the top-right corner to seal the win for his side.

Following the game, Lionel Messi stated (via GOAL):

"A great joy, a huge effort from the whole team. We worked really well - not only did we defend, but in the first half and up until the 1-1 we managed the ball very well. I’m really happy because we were left with a bitter taste after the first match. We felt like we could’ve won it in the end - just as easily as we could’ve lost it. But today’s win is really important for us, and now it’s time to enjoy it."

Inter Miami are currently second in Group A with four points from two games. They will next face leaders Palmeiras on Monday, June 23.

