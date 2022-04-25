"If that's Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty" - Lampard suggests teams struggle to get decisions in their favor against Liverpool

Everton manager Frank Lampard was left furious as his side were denied a penalty during their defeat to Liverpool. The two sides faced off in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, April 24.

With the game still goalless in the 53rd minute, young winger Anthony Gordon tumbled over in the area following a Joel Matip challenge. However, referee Stuart Attwell waved away the Toffees' appeal.

Goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi sealed a 2-0 win for the Reds. They moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City, despite a determined effort from their Merseyside rivals.

Following the defeat, the Everton boss spoke to BBC Sport. He claimed that if the same incident occurred at the other end with Mohamed Salah, the spot-kick would have been awarded.

As per Anfield Watch, Lampard said:

“It was a penalty. If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty. You don't get them here. That's the reality of football sometimes."

He later told the Liverpool Echo:

"I'm not trying to create conflict there, I think it is just the reality of football sometimes.

"For me, for sure, that was a penalty the second one on Anthony. It was a foul, it was a clear foul. But you don't get them here."

21-year-old Gordon was clearly angry at the decision not to award him a penalty. The promising youngster had already been booked for diving earlier in the fiesty encounter.

Everton in deep trouble following Liverpool defeat

The Toffees ended the weekend in the Premier League relegation zone following their derby loss. They lie two points away from 17th-placed Burnley, following the Clarets' victory over Wolves earlier in the day.

Everton do at least have a game in hand over the managerless club. However, their form is a real concern, having now suffered a club-record eighth consecutive away defeat.

Since Burnley sacked Sean Dyche, the Lancashire club have claimed seven points from a possible nine to drag Lampard's team right back into the relegation mix. Everton's first relegation since 1951 is now a real possibility.

The 43-year-old, who was appointed Blues manager in January, tried to remain upbeat and told Sky Sports, as per The YEP:

"There's 18 points for us to fight for which is a lot of points so it's important for players, fans, club to not get sucked into that in a negative way."

