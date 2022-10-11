 “If they have a moral problem with playing in Qatar, they shouldn’t go” – Infamous Arsenal fan Piers Morgan reacts to news about Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane

Renowned Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan has asked England to refrain from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup if they have a moral problem with playing in Qatar.

In September, the FA announced that England will wear a rainbow captain's armband during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in support of the LGBTQ+ community (via Sky Sports). FIFA is required to green-light the anti-discriminatory initiative before the armband can be worn. However, it’s now believed that England skipper Harry Kane, who is being backed by the FA, will wear the OneLove armband even at the risk of being penalized by FIFA.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews England captain Harry Kane will wear OneLove armband at Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it. England captain Harry Kane will wear OneLove armband at Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it.

Morgan is not in agreement with the FA over the anti-discriminatory stance, insisting that the Englishmen should keep their eye on the ball and try to win the World Cup. Quoting Sky Sports’ tweet (embedded earlier) about England’s decision to wear the OneLove armband, Morgan replied:

“Shouldn't England players just focus on trying to win the World Cup? If they have a moral problem with playing in Qatar, they shouldn't go.”

Gareth Southgate’s side kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against Group B rivals Iran on November 21.

Piers Morgan openly pledges loyalty to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after impressive Liverpool win

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal welcomed Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League matchday nine clash on Sunday afternoon (October 9). The Gunners put in an impressive shift in front of their fans and walked away with a well-deserved 3-2 victory.

Bukayo Saka scored a brace and Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net for the hosts, while Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino netted for the visitors. The former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge, who had previously urged Arsenal to sack the Spaniard, took to Twitter to apologize for doubting him.

Arsenal feel it's the same with Bukayo Saka: he loves the club, while talks over new deal are ongoing since February. Arsenal are already in direct negotiations to extend Gabriel Martinelli's contract, talks have been ongoing for weeks. "I want to stay", Gabriel said.Arsenal feel it's the same with Bukayo Saka: he loves the club, while talks over new deal are ongoing since February. Arsenal are already in direct negotiations to extend Gabriel Martinelli's contract, talks have been ongoing for weeks. "I want to stay", Gabriel said. 🇧🇷 #AFC Arsenal feel it's the same with Bukayo Saka: he loves the club, while talks over new deal are ongoing since February. https://t.co/scxhpsRMAf

He tweeted (via The Mirror):

“Dear @m8arteta - I hereby formally declare trust in your process. You’ve built a thrilling team full of energy, pace, power, commitment and ferocious will-to-win.

“Love the way we play & our attitude. I had my doubts about you - but not any more. Keep pounding.”

Having picked up eight wins in nine Premier League matches, Arsenal currently find themselves at the top of the table. Defending champions Manchester City are in second place, sitting a point adrift of the north Londoners.

