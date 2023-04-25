“If necessary, I will die for these people” – 27-year-old star delighted as he closes in on title after leaving Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has sent out a heartfelt message to his current team Galatasaray as they edge close to winning the Turkish Super Lig.

Torreira left Arsenal to join the Turkish giants on a permanent transfer last summer after loan spells at Atletico Madrid and ACF Fiorentina. The 27-year-old has been a key part of his new team's superb season so far.

Following Galatasaray's 3-3 league draw with Faith Karamguruk over the weekend, the Uruguayan wrote on Instagram (as quoted by HITC):

“I came to this beautiful country for one purpose; to fall in love with these wonderful colours.

“Nothing and no one can stand in our way. If necessary, I will die for these people. Let’s fight like brothers until the end. Today, tomorrow, always Galatasaray.”

Torreira has always been known for his passion and aggression on the pitch. That has been seen in his performances in Turkey and he has averaged 2.4 tackles, 5.2 successful duels and 1.0 fouls conceded per Super Lig game this term. He has also chipped in with an assist.

Thanks to Torreira's excellent displays in midfield, his side are currently six points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce SK at the top of the league table.

With seven games left to go, Galatasaray, who also have Juan Mata, Nicolo Zaniolo, Dries Mertens and Mauro Icardi in their ranks, are set to win the Super Lig for the first time since 2019.

Looking back at Lucas Torreira's time at Arsenal

Arsenal chose to spend £26 million to bring Lucas Torreira in from Serie A team UC Sampdoria back in the summer of 2018. Torreira sealed the move following multiple impressive performances for Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The midfielder initially seemed to settle into the Premier League well, even scoring in the Gunners' 4-2 North London Derby win over Tottenham Hotspur. However, he slowly lost his place, with then-manager Unai Emery's attempts to use him as a #10 not bearing too much fruit.

Torreira then played just 17 times under Mikel Arteta before being shipped out on a season-long loan to Atletico Madrid in 2020. He won the La Liga title with Los Rojiblancos in the 2020-21 season and returned to Arsenal, who loaned him out again, this time to ACF Fiorentina.

Galatasaray eventually bought him from the Gunners in the 2022 summer transfer window for around £5.5 million (as per the Evening Standard). He exited the Emirates Stadium after making 89 appearances for the Premier League side, recording four goals and six assists.

Torreira also won the 2019-20 FA Cup with Arsenal.

