“If we do not need them in certain games, it is much better” - Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi's reaction after Inter Miami substitution

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has allayed fears of a problem for Lionel Messi after he decided to go straight down the tunnel against Sporting KC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Tuesday (February 25). The 37-year-old was substituted in the second half and decided against sitting on the bench. He headed straight to the dressing room as his side won 3-1.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Inter Miami, putting them on the way to a vital second-leg win over Sporting KC. The Argentine legend played 69 minutes, as Mascherano chose to take him off for Benjamin Cremaschi.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Mascherano pointed out that he was looking after the welfare of the veteran forward in taking him off. Addressing him and the other veterans on the side, the coach said he hoped to have them for the maximum number of games this season.

He said (via The Mirror):

“What interests us is that they can be available for all matches, then if we do not need them in certain games, it is much better. The important thing is that they understand the situation, which is for their own good. If they are feeling good, we are going to be stronger. In the end, it is important to have them for the maximum number of games.”

“We played 3 games in 6 days, we also had to travel to Kansas, in the freezing cold, and we played with one less player against NYC, which causes more wear and tear. I want to have all the players available at all times, but if I have the opportunity to rest them, I will do so," he added.

Lionel Messi has started three games in the span of a week for Inter Miami, lasting the full 90 minutes in each of his previous two matches. Mascherano's decision to give him some rest in the second half against Sporting KC is understandable, given the amount of injuries he had to contend with last season.

Messi has begun the season in fine form, scoring two goals and providing two assists in three appearances so far. The former Barcelona man, alongside Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, directly contributed to the win over Sporting KC on Tuesday.

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi set for fine after assistant coach neck grab

Lionel Messi is set to receive a fine from the MLS after grabbing the back of the neck of a New York City FC assistant coach. The incident took place in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw between Inter Miami and New York City on the opening day of the 2025 MLS season.

Messi has been handed an undisclosed fine to be paid to the league after his action in the game against New York City. Frustrated at the refereeing in the game, the 37-year-old had strong words for the officials at the final whistle, earning him a booking. As he left, he exchanged words with an assistant coach of the opposition side before grabbing him by the back of his neck.

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was found guilty of contravening the league's rules guiding the raising of hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent. Similarly, Luis Suarez was also found guilty and fined for pinching the back of Birk Risa's neck at halftime of the same game.

