“If no one is there to show him the way, he will never make it” – Former Lyon goalkeeper reveals Sir Alex Ferguson’s warning about 17-year-old Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba first played at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the greatest football managers. This was when he decided to leave the club and transferred to Juventus in 2012. After returning to Manchester United in 2016, Paul Pogba is now once again in the news regarding his future at the club.

Pogba's contract is set to expire at the end of June. While there have been rumors that a new deal may be reached, that has yet to happen, leaving his future uncertain.

Sir Alex Ferguson was someone who was always skeptical of Mino Raiola's involvement with Paul Pogba. Pascal Olmeta, a former goalkeeper in France, told RMC Sport that Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson always expected something like this from Pogba.

He said:

“I was invited to Manchester United training by Sir Alex Ferguson. I went there with two children from my charity. I had lunch with Sir Alex Ferguson and he told me about Paul Pogba, who was 17. ‘You see this player, he will be extraordinary, full of talent. He will be at the top, but he is a dreamer, and if no one is there to show him the way, he will never make it’. It was a few years ago, and today, we are in this debate.”

Paul Pogba made his first appearance for United against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday after being sent off against Liverpool in the Premier League. He was once again chastised by English pundits for his performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Manchester United rescue a 2-2 draw against the Serie A club to keep their Champions League hopes alive. But the Frenchman had a poor game and was replaced in the 69th minute by Nemanja Matic.

Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United

Pogba has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid at some point in his career. Many see this as the greatest possible outcome for his career.

His current club, Manchester United, will, however, do everything possible to either prevent this or compensate them for his departure. They must, however, resolve his contract problems if they want to stop Paul Pogba from leaving.

Since Paul Pogba's contract expires next summer, he will be free to start talks with other clubs in January. He will look to agree a pre-contract that will ensure he departs the club for free.

Manchester United will have to hurry up contract talks with Pogba if they are to keep him. They must ensure that he inks a contract before the January transfer window closes to at least ensure that he does not depart for free.

But reports are that the Frenchman is set to leave in January or summer with Real Madrid or Juventus being potential destinations.

