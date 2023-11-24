"If he performs it could play into his favour" - Pundit believes 25-year-old Arsenal star's career could change if he plays well against Brentford

Former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke reckons goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has a big opportunity to turn his career around against Brentford on Saturday, November 25.

The Gunners are set to visit the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford in the Premier League. First-choice goalkeeper David Raya is ineligible for the game. He is currently on loan at Arsenal from the Bees and cannot face his parent club in the league.

Hence, Aaron Ramsdale will get his first league start since September 3. The Englishman has become a second-choice since Raya's arrival in the summer and has made just seven appearances across competitions this season.

Clarke reckons Ramsdale can turn his fortunes around if he performs well against Brentford as he said on Handbrake Off podcast (via The Boot Room):

“I think it’s unlikely, but I wouldn’t say it’s impossible. Just think I have to have a blinder here and be outstanding. In this match he has to have a great game. If he performs it could play into his favour.

"I’ve seen careers turn before on one game, we all have, where players have an unbelievable game and the manager changes their mind on them, it can happen and a lot of people will be hoping it happens this weekend with Aaron Ramsdale against Brentford."

Rasmdale's last appearance for Arsenal came in a 3-1 defeat at West Ham United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on his good record against Brentford

The Bees were promoted to the Premier League in the 2021-22 season and began their campaign by beating Arsenal 2-0 at home. The Gunners, however, haven't lost against Brentford in four games across competitions since then, winning three.

Thomas Frank's side have been a tough challenge for some big sides in recent years and have already beaten Chelsea this season. However, Mikel Arteta has a good record against them. When asked about the same in a pre-match press conference, the Spaniard said (via Arsenal.com):

"It depends on how you look at it because two years ago we had a really tough start to the campaign. We learned from that. They’re a really tough opponent - it’s a really difficult place to be."

"You look at their start and [the record of] other clubs going there. They make it extremely difficult. They are really effective, really well-coached and it will be a tough, tough match tomorrow."

The Gunners have already beaten Brentford once this season, winning 1-0 in the EFL Cup third round in September, courtesy of Reiss Nelson's goal.