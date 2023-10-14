“If you play FIFA, you’ll rate him” – When Jude Bellingham named most intelligent player he played with

An old video clip of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, where he regarded the Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus as the most intelligent player, has resurfaced. It is now gaining attention on the internet.

Since joining Real Madrid, earlier this summer, Jude Bellingham has managed to become the most popular football player at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Englishman has made 10 appearances for Los Blancos across different competitions and he has scored 10 goals and provided three assists.

The 20-year-old is currently leading the race for the top-scorer in La Liga with eight goals. As a result of his stellar form, Bellingham has also become the talk of the town. In an old video, where the Englishman was asked about the most intelligent player he has ever played with, and the 20-year-old gave two names.

Between the two names of Phil Foden and Marco Reus, Bellingham decided to choose the Borussia Dortmund captain, who made his senior debut in 2006. The Real Madrid star also talked about the injuries Reus has suffered during his career. Jude Bellingham said (via FootballJoe):

"I'm stuck between Phil Foden and Marco Reus. I'd go for Marco, just because he's my captain. I think he's one of those players that you kind of have to rate, don't you? I mean, if you play FIFA, you’ll rate him.

"I know sometimes it's a bit out there, to look at players from the German league. But what he's done there and how good he is, you know. He's had injuries and stuff, that's kind of stopped his physical dominance. But, when you look at how he plays a game, how smart he is, positions that he picks up."

The 20-year-old also stated that Marco Reus helps the team in making decisions. Bellingham added that all the young players respect the 34-year-old because he always looks after them.

Manchester United legend heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year, for a staggering transfer fee of €103m. Since joining the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, the Englishman has managed to become a fan favourite because of his midfield prowess and goal-scoring ability.

As a result, the Englishman has also attracted words of praise from former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes. The 48-year-old stated that Bellingham has achieved a lot of success at a young age. Paul Scholes told TNT Sports:

“I think Jude Bellingham, for his age and what he’s accomplished so far in his short career, is better than anything we’ve seen. He started at Birmingham and then decided to go to Borussia Dortmund, which by the looks of things looks like the right move for him, given what happened over the last few years."

The 20-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund from EFL Championship side Birmingham City in 2020. Across three seasons in Germany, he made 125 appearances for die Schwarzgelben, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists.