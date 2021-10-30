"If a player wants to leave, he is going to leave" - Carlo Ancelotti on whether he would stop Real Madrid players from leaving the club

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that if any of his Real Madrid players do not wish to remain at the club, he will not prevent them from leaving. When asked if he would let a player who is not performing at his best, such as Eden Hazard, leave if asked, the Italian sounded adamant.

“I have never in my coaching career forced a player who wants to leave to stay,” Ancelotti said during Friday's pre-match press conference. “In my personal opinion, there is no question about it. If a player wants to leave, he is going to leave. There is not much doubt about this...”

Vinicius Junior has suffered some rough tackles in the last few games. But Ancelotti is not concerned about whether the Brazilian winger might be carrying a knock.

“No, Vinicius is very young and recovers better than others,” he noted. “On the physical side, the day he is not right or does not maintain his level of fitness, he will go to the bench.”

After Real Madrid's 0-0 draw with Osasuna in midweek, Ancelotti was visibly agitated with the officials. But he converted a question about them into an answer about how clubs' styles of play have changed since he was last coaching a team in the Spanish capital.

“I'm not saying it's better or worse. Just different,” he replied. “Spanish football is now a more all-round style of football compared to my first spell. Now there is an improvement in defense and teams are more direct.”

“In my first spell there was more control of the game, now there is more direct football. There is no better or worse football, there is football where a coach has to enjoy the qualities of his players. I really liked what [Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni] Iraola said the other day about long balls, something that Rayo is using very well.”

It looks increasingly likely that Xavi Hernandez will be appointed Barcelona head coach in the near future, replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman. When asked about this situation at Barcelona, Ancelotti only had a few words for the Catalan.

“I wish Xavi all the best as coach,” he stated.

