"If players aren't doing things right, he will tell them" – Kevin Campbell hits back at 'harsh' Cristiano Ronaldo criticism from Gary Neville

Kevin Campbell believes Gary Neville was wrong in his assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Ronaldo seemed irritated after the game which caught Neville’s eye again. The Sky Sports pundit called him out for his negative body language and not applauding the fans.

Neville said Ronaldo and his compatriot Bruno Fernandes’ "whinging" was not good for the squad, but Campbell feels otherwise.

"Ronaldo is a player who has seen it, done it, and got the t-shirt. If players aren't doing things right, he will tell them. There's no hiding place when you're out there on that pitch with arguably one of the greatest players ever.

"It’s all very well saying that he has to help the youngsters and put his arm around them, but when you're on the pitch you need to have that ruthless streak. Neville is being a little bit harsh on him. Ronaldo is the one who is carrying Man United right now. The rest aren't up to standard.

"We saw him keep Solskjaer in a job for an extra two months, let's be honest. It's a bit rich to all of a sudden say he's not pulling his weight at the club," Campbell told Football Insider's Ewan Kingsbury.

Cristiano Ronaldo's high standards yet to rub off on his Manchester United teammates

A lot has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo's selfishness and his attitude, and it perhaps needs to be brought to light more.

The Portuguese has set a high standard for himself and his teammates, so it's inevitable that when things don't go right, he will be upset.

Dropping points against a team in the bottom three was unacceptable for a club trying to challenge for the top four, so Ronaldo's reaction was perhaps justified.

Inside the dressing room, Ronaldo is a vocal leader. But on the pitch, he often leads by example. His incredible goal-scoring is yet to be replicated by anyone else in the Manchester United squad this season.

The Red Devils will next take on Wolves next on Sunday and will hope to close the gap on Arsenal. The Gunners dropped points on Saturday in the race for the top four.

