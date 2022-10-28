“If the players really feel that way too, then that’s a good sign” – Mark Lawrenson delivers his prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to come out on top against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.

The two sides are scheduled to clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (30 October) in what promises to be an interesting match.

Arsenal failed to pick up all three points in their last Premier League game against Southampton last weekend, with the Saints coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Saint Mary's Stadium.

Mark Lawrenson noted that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was left disappointed with the setback, adding that it would be helpful if his players felt the same.

The former Liverpool centre-back wrote in his column for Paddy Power:

“What I thought was great about Mikel Arteta last week was that he was really disappointed to only get a draw against Southampton. If the players really feel that way too, then that’s a good sign."

Nottingham Forest shocked everyone last weekend as they earned a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at City Ground. However, Mark Lawrenson doesn't think that the recently-promoted side will be able to recreate such a result against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Predicting the outcome of the clash, the Irishman tipped the Gunners to come out on top with a 2-0 victory in front of their home fans in London. He said:

“They’re at home, they create lots of chances and there’s a good atmosphere at The Emirates at the moment. I don’t think Forest can recreate the Liverpool result. Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest.”

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest's positions in the Premier League table at the moment

The Gunners will be eager to return to winning ways this weekend.

Despite playing out a 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out, Arsenal managed to keep hold of their position at the top of the Premier League table. As it stands, Arteta's side lead the table with 28 points from 11 games, two points above second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners have recorded nine victories, one draw and one defeat to their name in the English top flight so far. They have scored an impressive 25 goals while conceding just 11, leaving them with a goal difference of +14.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, occupy the last spot in the rankings with nine points from 12 games. They have won only two games in the division since the campaign kicked off, drawing three and losing the remaining seven.

They have a goal difference of -15 after scoring just eight times and conceding 23 so far.

