"If he was playing in a better team, we’d really be talking his ability up" - Ex-Manchester United star on Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United star Gary Pallister has hailed club captain Bruno Fernandes for the quality he has shown since his arrival at the club. The Portugal international was the catalyst for his side's 1-1 draw against title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday (March 9) and has earned plaudits for his showing in the game.

Ad

Manchester United are going through a dire spell as a club, finishing eighth in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season. They appear set to finish even lower this season, as they currently occupy 14th place on the log. Through all of this, Portugal international Fernandes has been a consistent shining light for the club, standing out amongst his teammates.

Pallister told Spaceport Sweden that the club would be in a very bad place without the quality of Bruno Fernandes. He pointed out that the 30-year-old shows an infectious desire to fight and win, and showcases his quality at every opportunity he gets.

Ad

Trending

Pallister said:

“I was wondering on Sunday where Manchester United would be without Bruno Fernandes. Not just this season, but every season since he’s been here. He’s been the most consistent player in the squad, and he’s got that desire to win. His energy and willingness to run and to win games is there for everyone to see. He can see a pass, score goals, and he’s just a wonderful player to watch."

Ad

“I think he must feel frustrated sometimes. If he was playing in a better team, we’d really be talking his ability up because he’s that good of a talent. He’s fighting hard to still be the best that he can be in a team that’s really struggling, so he deserves all the plaudits that he gets.”

Ad

Bruno Fernandes has been excellent for Manchester United this season despite their rather poor league position. The former Sporting CP man has scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions for the Red Devils this term.

Fernandes was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer before reiterating his desire to remain after holding talks with the club. The midfielder remains one of United's biggest assets and arguably their best performer.

Ad

Manchester United eye summer move for Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer switch for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez to join them. The Red Devils have the midfielder in their sights, as they look to refresh their squad after a dismal 2024-25 campaign.

With Mason Mount regularly injured and Christian Eriksen set for a summer exit, Manchester United want Fermin Lopez to join as a new attacking midfielder, as per Fichajes.net. The Spain international has enjoyed a successful spell at boyhood club Barcelona, quickly becoming a key squad member for the club.

Lopez has showcased his quality at club and international level, having won the Golden Boot during the Olympics last summer. The 21-year-old may choose to leave the Spanish giants due to the number of players competing for his position, and the Red Devils will be well-placed to receive him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback