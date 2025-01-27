“If it were possible for this to happen, of course” - When Pepe said he wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at new club after leaving Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid and Portugal star Pepe once claimed that he wanted his ex-teammate and good friend Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at Turkish side Besiktas. The former centre-back made the claim in November 2017, just a couple of months after sealing his move to the Turkish giants.

In his 22-year career, Pepe played the most number of games alongside Ronaldo (348). At the club level, the pair won a plethora of trophies for Real Madrid, including three UEFA Champions League titles, two LaLiga titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, and numerous domestic cup and Supercup titles.

They also found incredible success with the Portuguese national side. The pair played starring roles in A Selecao das Quinas' triumphs at the 2016 UEFA European Championships and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.

In a 2017 interview with CNN, Pepe said (via Sportstar):

"Of course I would like for Cristiano to come here. He's a person for whom I have maximum respect; a friend; an extremely important person to me. If it were possible for this to happen, of course I'd love for him to come to Besiktas."

In the same interview, the Portuguese defender praised Ronaldo's demeanor off the pitch, claiming that he is a family man. He added:

"Off the pitch, Cristiano is an extremely normal person. When something gets out in the media talking about him... I look and I say: 'This can't be. It's a lie.' People talk without knowing the real Cristiano. He's a normal person with normal habits like us. He likes his relatives. He loves his sons. He stresses the importance of being a father which I think is important. He's does this perfectly and naturally."

While Pepe retired with Porto upon the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, Ronaldo is still going strong with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The 39-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 23 games this season.

"Thank you for so much" - When Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to ex-Real Madrid teammate Pepe after latter's retirement

In August 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote a heartfelt message congratulating his former Real Madrid and Portugal teammate Pepe on his retirement.

In an emotional Instagram post showcasing himself and the ex-Portuguese defender holding the UEFA EURO 2016 trophy aloft, the 39-year-old wrote:

"No words to express how much you mean to me my friend. We won everything there was to win on the field, but the biggest achievement is the friendship and respect I have for you. You are unique my brother. Thank you for so much."

Ronaldo will be seen in action in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match-up against Al-Raed on Thursday, January 30.

