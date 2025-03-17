"If he ran for president, I think he would win" - Sporting CP youngster makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo

Danish attacker Conrad Harder has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would win Portugal's presidential elections if he decided to participate. Harder lauded the Portuguese superstar for his impact on the club and the nation.

The Sporting CP forward also stated that the club was proud that Ronaldo once represented them. Conrad Harder said (via Sport TV2):

"Sporting is extremely proud of Cristiano representing the club. But he doesn't just make a difference here. He makes a difference all over the country and much more than I expected. If he ran for president, I think he would win."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Sporting CP's youth side in 1997. He then made his senior debut for the club in August 2002 and the rest is history. The Portuguese superstar played 31 games for the senior team, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

In 2003, he joined Manchester United and won multiple accolades with the Red Devils, including his first Ballon d'Or in 2008. Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and became the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals before leaving in 2018.

He also played for Juventus (between 2018 and 2021) and joined United for a second spell in 2021. However, his contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated in November 2022. He later joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023. The 40-year-old has played 97 games, bagging 86 goals and 19 assists for the Knights of Najd.

When Cristiano Ronaldo named his best football captain

Manchester United 1993 - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to name his best captain during an interview in 2022. Without hesitation, the Portuguese superstar took former Irish midfielder Roy Keane's name.

During an interview with TalkTv in 2022, the Portuguese attacker said (via GIVEMESPORT):

"As I mentioned many times, Roy Keane for me was my best captain ever."

Ronaldo played alongside Roy Keane for the Red Devils 68 times between 2003 and 2005. The Irishman left Manchester United in January 2006 to join Celtic.

However, he had to retire from professional football at the age of 34 on medical advice. Keane played 479 matches for the Old Trafford outfit, scoring 51 goals and providing 41 assists.

