"If the really big clubs are involved, we can’t afford to have a fight financially" - BVB CEO makes fresh Jude Bellingham transfer claim amid Liverpool and Real Madrid interest

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke made a fresh claim about Jude Bellingham's future at the club amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Both the Reds and Los Blancos are interested in Bellingham as both teams look to reinforce their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had to deal with persistent injury issues this season. Naby Keita has been out since August while Juventus loanee Arthus Melo has had his share of fitness issues.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, are looking for the future. Two pillars of their midfield, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, are ageing. Casemiro, another stout presence in the middle of the park, left for Manchester United at the start of the season.

Bellingham has emerged as a target for both teams. The young man has been nothing short of phenomenal in recent seasons for Borussia Dortmund.

His rich vein of form this season has attracted interest from across Europe. In 22 games, the 19-year-old has scored nine goals and provided three assists.

Watzke has now revealed that they will have a discussion about the player's future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He acknowledged that if European giants like Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested, they can't compete financially to keep a hold of the player. He told BILD (via Fabrizio Romano):

“After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave. If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #BVB



“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”, tells Bild TV.“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”, tells Bild TV. 🚨🟡⚫️ #BVB“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. https://t.co/bgM94txH4X

Bellingham joined the German club in 2020 and has a contract until 2025. He has made 119 appearances for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 21 assists.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will battle it out in UEFA Champions League while fighting for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League yet again this season as both teams will engage in an intriguing clash in the round of 16.

The first leg will take place at Anfield on 22 February, 2023. The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 16, next year.

This is not the first time the teams will collide in the competition in recent years. They most recently clashed in the final of the 2021-22 edition, with Los Blancos emerging 1-0 winners to capture their 14th European crown.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes