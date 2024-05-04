"If you would do your research" - Erik ten Hag hits back at journalist after being questioned about Manchester United tactics

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently hit back at a Dutch journalist after being questioned about his tactics.

Despite playing out a 1-1 draw against Burnley on April 27, in which the Red Devils had lesser possession than their opposition, the former Ajax boss remained positive. After the match, he said about his team on BBC's Match of the Day (via Metro):

"We are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league at the moment. We are creating loads of chances by playing good football. Every team gives up opportunities. But when it is up to us, it's weird."

Ten Hag's tactics and expansive approach have come under question quite frequently in the recent past. When recently asked to explain these aforementioned comments by Viaplay journalist Koen Weijland, the irritated Manchester United manager said:

"If you would do your research, you would see in our data that we are very dynamic in terms of attacking play."

On being prodded further about what exactly he meant by "dynamic", Ten Hag further said:

"I'm just trying to explain that to you. If you did your job, you would see that we are the team that is currently the most attractive and vertical team in the Premier League in terms of speed and movement.

"We have approached the matches we have played in recent times in an attacking manner, especially for the neutral spectator. We create a lot of chances and concede a lot. It is open and it is fun to watch."

Despite Ten Hag's comments, Manchester United have failed to convince over the course of the season. They're currently sitting sixth in the league standings, 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more.

Rio Ferdinand slammed Erik ten Hag's Manchester United and their playing style in April

Rio Ferdinand

While speaking in early April, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand didn't seem too impressed with Erik ten Hag's tactics either. At the time, the Red Devils had just played out a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, in which they conceded 28 shots.

On the flip side, the Manchester outfit themselves managed just nine attempts while keeping 38% possession.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said (via GOAL):

"I said yesterday after the game if kamikaze, open sesame, no control of the game football is what we're looking for, he has it nailed on and is doing a great job because that's what we're playing."

Up next for Manchester United is a trip to Selhurst Park where they meet Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6). They could still claim a Europa League spot if Ten Hag's team manages to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur, who are six points ahead.