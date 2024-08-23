“If the rest were playing s**t then it wouldn’t help him” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes interesting observation on Reds star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given his thoughts on Ryan Gravenberch's role as a No. 6. Slot admitted that Gravenberch has all the qualities to flourish as a central defensive midfielder but claimed his performances were directly proportional to how the Reds perform.

The Reds signed Gravenberch last summer from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €40 million. He had a decent debut season as a central midfielder under Jurgen Klopp but most of his minutes came as a substitute. The 22-year-old scored four goals and provided two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

However, Slot has utilized the Netherlands international as a No. 6, alongside Alexis Mac Allister in a double pivot. Gravenberch did well in this new role against Manchester United and Sevilla during pre-season, before really impressing in the Reds' 2-0 win against Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener.

Slot addressed this during the Brentford pre-match press conference, where he said (via Liverpool ECHO):

"I think he brings in qualities that we like in the No.6 position but he has only played it three times, Man Utd, Sevilla and Ipswich. Only one was a PL game so he has a lot to prove there but so far he has doen well but it is always about the team because if the rest were playing s*** then it wouldn't help Ryan at Ipswich. As for all the others we have options in that position. Interesting competition."

After failing to sign Martin Zubimendi, it appears as if Liverpool won't be signing an additional No. 6 this summer. In addition to Mac Allister and Gravenberch, Slot will also have Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones to play in that position.

"I am not nervous at all" - Arne Slot addresses his first league game at Anfield ahead of Liverpool vs Brentford clash

From the aforementioned pre-match press conference, Arne Slot also insisted he had no nerves at all ahead of his first league game at Anfield. Liverpool are set to face Brentford at home on Sunday, August 25.

He stated:

"It's not going to be the first but it's clear it's the first league game at Anfield. I am looking forward to it but also every game I have been involved in as a manager. I hope the fans are twice as loud as Ipswich crowd because they were really loud, that would be a big help."

He continued:

"But I am not nervous at all, I am preparing the team. No nerves. It would not be a good thing if you have nerves because that would mean you don't trust your team. I trust my staff what we do in the week and I trust the team."

The Reds will be aiming to make it two wins in a row against the Bees, after comfortably dispatching Ipswich 2-0 at Portman Road last weekend. Liverpool have an exceptional home record against Brentford, winning their last five games against them and keeping a clean sheet in the process - a run dating back to 1939.

