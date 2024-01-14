"If we do the right things, we will be on top" - Manchester United star Andre Onana makes bold claim ahead of Spurs fixture

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has dubbed the Red Devils as the biggest club in the world ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur today (January 14).

Onana will be playing his final game for United before heading off for the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon. He has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford since arriving from Inter Milan last summer.

The 27-year-old has been part of a Manchester United side that have slipped down to ninth in the Premier League table. He's conceded 45 goals in 29 games across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets.

Many have questioned Onana's ability and capabilities to replace David de Gea who departed last summer. But, his personality has been a hit among the Old Trafford faithful.

Onana spoke enthusiastically about his club and how they can be successful ahead of their encounter with Spurs. He said (via UtdDistrict):

"(Manchester United), we are the biggest club in the country, so if we do the right things, we will be on top. It's time to start."

Manchester United head into today's game off the back of a comfortable 2-0 win against EFL League One side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup. But, that came after a disastrous 2-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest in the league.

Their topsy-turvy form has been a massive issue for United throughout the season. They will hope they can put together a positive run of results starting against fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham today.

Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario gives his take on Manchester United's Onana's struggles

Guglielmo Vicario praised Andre Onana.

Onana has dealt with a problematic spell at Old Trafford thus far but that hasn't been the case for Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham. The Italian goalkeeper joined Ange Postecoglou's side from Empoli last summer for a reported £17.2 million.

Vicario, 27, has produced some spectacular performances, keeping five clean sheets in 20 league games. He's helped the Lilywhites in their hunt for a top-four finish, with the club sitting fifth, a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

The Italy international knows Onana well having played against him during his time in Serie A while the Cameroonian was at Inter. He hailed the Red Devils shot-stopper's past season at the San Siro which saw him earn a Ballon d'Or nomination (via The Express):

"What he did in the league and in the Champions League (for Inter Milan) was impressive. He has big qualities and is a very good goalkeeper."

Vicario acknowledged the difficult period Onana has found himself in since moving to Manchester United:

"In the career of a ‘keeper, you have to try to stay balanced because there are good and bad moments. You can make two mistakes in a row but then you can have a big game and it’s ‘Oh, this ‘keeper is unbelievable’. It’s not easy. You have to appreciate what Onana has done and what he's doing now."

Onana earned plaudits during his 2022-23 campaign with Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He helped the Nerazzurri win the Coppa Italia and his inspired performances for the Serie A giants earned him a £47.5 million move to Erik ten Hag's side.