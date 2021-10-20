“If Ronaldo is on £500,000, he should earn more” - Gabriel Agbonlahor says Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah should be the highest-paid player in the Premier League

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah deserves to earn more than Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old considers the Egyptian to be the best player in the world right now. He said during an interview with talkSport:

"If I’m Mo Salah, I want £1 more than the highest-paid player in the Premier League. If you don’t give it to me, I’ll go somewhere that will. I’m that important to Liverpool. Without me in that team, I don't think Liverpool will get the chance to win the league or the chance to win the Champions League. I feel if Mo Salah is that good, that important to Liverpool, they should pay him what he deserves to be paid."

The Englishman continued:

"Mo Salah is that important, I mean the best player in the world. No other person can even proclaim to be doing what Mo Salah is doing in the biggest league in the world, the hardest league in the world, a lot harder than the German league."

"And if I'm the one, I want to be paid exactly what I deserve. I mean Ronaldo is on £500,000 a week, I want £501,000."

Mohamed Salah currently earns £200,000 per week at Liverpool, according to multiple reliable sources. He is now in talks with the Reds to extend his contract and has reportedly demanded a massive pay rise.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid footballer in the Premier League. The Portuguese pockets a whopping £500,000 per week at Old Trafford following his switch to Manchester United this summer.

Mohamed Salah outshining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid player in the Premier League

Almost everyone expected Cristiano Ronaldo to light up the Premier League after sealing a return to Manchester United this summer. Although the Portuguese has impressed with three goals to his name so far, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say he's been under Mohamed Salah's shadow in recent weeks.

The Liverpool winger is, without a doubt, the top performer in the English top flight at the moment. He has contributed seven goals and four assists for the Reds in eight appearances in the league so far. It remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo will catch up with him anytime soon.

