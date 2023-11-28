"If Ronaldo farts, you will be there to blow on him” - Aguero makes savage claim to shut down Cristiano Ronaldo supporter after Lionel Messi comment

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero recently shut down a Cristiano Ronaldo supporter for his comments about Lionel Messi.

Television director Edo Aguirre seemingly questioned Messi backing up his teammate Rodrigo De Paul during an altercation with Brazilian winger Rodrygo. The incident took place during the heated Brazil v Argentina 2026 World Cup Qualifier at the Maracana on November 21, which La Albiceleste won 1-0.

Unhappy with Aguirre's criticism of Messi, Aguero said on a live stream (via Leo_messii_8):

"I want to send a message to someone called Edu Aguirre, and I think his name is Edu Aguirre, right? Who defends Cristiano Ronaldo. That day they sent me a short video talking about Messi.

"We know who this person is, but what caught my attention is that he calls De Paul “***” because he is always by Lionel Messi’s side all the time. We must talk about the fact that the one who is really doing this in Ronaldo's media is you, because if Ronaldo farts, you will be there to blow on him so that the wind goes in another direction."

He added:

"Messi is Messi and the only thing I can say is that he is a world champion."

Messi and Aguero shared the pitch 90 times, during which they managed 18 joint goal contributions. The pair have continued the relationship off the pitch, with the Barcelona legend being recently announced as a co-owner of Aguero's KRU Esports.

Barcelona star Ferran Torres weighs in on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres lavished praise on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a recent interview. However, he sided with the 36-year-old World Cup winner when asked to choose between the duo.

Messi helped Argentina secure the World Cup in Qatar last year after scoring seven goals and assisting three in the tournament. Speaking about the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Torres said (via Marca):

"I think Leo (is the best in history). What Leo has done, I have not seen anyone do."

However, the ex-Manchester City star reserved praise for Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese sensation to be his idol. He added:

"But I also have to tell you that for me, Cristiano is a leader, an idol, because to compete with the best player in history, that has an incredible merit."

Ronaldo himself is a five-time Ballon d'Or and UEFA Champions League winner. He's also managed to lay his hands on the Premier League thrice and the Serie A trophy twice, among other honors.